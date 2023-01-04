The goal is to recoup losses from their recent PayPal Fraud
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the organization that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is holding a fundraiser on January 21 to help recoup money stolen in a PayPal fraud scheme.
The fundraiser will take place from 8:00pm - midnight at Twist Lounge, 435 m, Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Entry will be a $15 per person donation at the door to Alternative Resources of the Triad. Drag performances will take place at 9:00pm and 11:00pm and will feature Brenda the Drag Queen, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Arianna Lopez, and Anna Yacht.
In mid-December, scammers fraudulently gained access to the organization’s PayPal account and were able to steal $40,000 from ART’s linked bank accounts. ART is working with their bank, PayPal, the FBI, Greensboro Police, and NC Attorney General’s office.
“Greensboro Police told us they are seeing a lot of cases of fraud like ours,” says Treasurer Liz Grimes. “Police tell us that scammers are successfully hitting businesses, individuals and nonprofits alike. Unfortunately, we are not the only ones who have fallen victim to this scam.”
In November, ART was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. The award came after record attendance at the 2022 festival of 35,000-40,000 people.
In the meantime, the organization is asking the community for donations so they can start planning their 2023 Greensboro Pride Festival and other events. ART is an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, so every dollar they raise goes back into their programming.
If you can help ART, please send donations via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/343846d8.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
