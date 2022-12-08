Alternative Resources of the Triad Statement on Respect for Marriage Act Passage
Greensboro, NC – Love finally wins! Alternative Resources of the Triad (A.R.T.), the organization that brings you the Greensboro Pride Festival, is thrilled by the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Congress put into law the right to marriage for people of any gender and any race.
“This is a big step in the right direction for our country,” says A.R.T. Chair Brian Coleman. “A.R.T. strongly believes the LGBTQIA2+ community deserves all the same protections as our straight counterparts.”
With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the Supreme Court no longer will have the ability to strip our right to marry. However, the law is precautionary in case the right-wing leaning Supreme Court overturns the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that created a national right to marriage for same-sex couples.
“I’m not sure how to feel that our Congress has to babysit the highest court in our country to protect the civil rights of its citizens. We are proud and thankful that they do!” says Coleman.
A.R.T. cautions that the bill doesn’t go far enough. Religious exemptions in the bill mean that full marriage equality is not yet a reality. The community will continue to fight for our rights.
A.R.T. is grateful for the bipartisan support the bill received from our state’s representatives. Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted in favor of the bill, as did our local Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-6). A.R.T. is anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature on the measure.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
