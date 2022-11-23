Alternative Resources of the Triad Hosts Cans for a Claus
The Fundraiser Will Benefit Triad Health Project
Greensboro, NC – Get ready to give back and see Santa this holiday season. Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the organization that brings you Greensboro Pride, is holding Cans for a Claus on Thursday, December 1 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. It will take place at the Biltmore Greensboro Hotel, 111 West Washington Street.
Cans for a Claus is a fundraiser benefiting Triad Health Project’s (THP) food pantry. Bring 5 nonperishable food items or $5 per person and you can take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You must bring your own camera or phone to take pictures.
“Alternative Resources of the Triad loves giving back to our community,” says ART Chair Brian Coleman. “We are fortunate to be in a situation where we can help a fellow nonprofit fill its food pantry this holiday season, and are grateful for the opportunity.”
According to their website, Triad Health Project began in 1986 as a grassroots effort to fight the health crisis, barriers, and discrimination of HIV and AIDS. THP is now one of the biggest AIDS service organizations in North Carolina. The organization offers case management, the Higher Ground Day Center, the food pantry, education and prevention outreach, and HIV testing. Their vision is to “see a future free from HIV.”
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan the next Pride Festival and future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
