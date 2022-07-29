All incumbents provisionally victorious in Greensboro election
Barring a mayoral recount if challenger Justin Outling picks up enough absentee and military votes to come within less than 1% of Mayor Nancy Vaughan, all incumbents running in Greensboro’s 2022 municipal election have been re-elected.
Vaughan provisionally defeated Outling, with 13,932 votes (43.05%) to his 13,507 (41.74%). There were 4,921 write-in votes (15.21%).
This was a significant narrowing from the May Primary, when Vaughan won 45% of the vote to Outling’s 35%, with challengers Eric Robert and Mark Cummings each getting 10%. On election day, Outling actually won 63 precincts to Vaughan’s 40, but that was too little, too late, as in early voting, Vaughan received 5,717 votes to Outling’s 4,582.
As write-in votes have to be manually entered and there were so many, it won’t be known until late next week how many of the 4,921 went to Republican Chris Meadows, who announced his write-in candidacy on June 14 and received the endorsement of the conservative weekly The Rhino Times. Before Meadows’ announcement, some on social media were predicting the Rhino to endorse Outling.
On Wednesday, Outling released the following statement:
"One thing is clear from the results. Greensboro wants to change beyond the status quo. The votes show that 18,428 community members voted for change in mayoral leadership. Considering that there are an unknown of mail-in absentee and military votes to be collected through Friday, and a margin of 1.3% between the top mayoral candidates, we are patiently waiting for more information from the Guilford County Board of Elections."
According to Guilford County Board of Elections director Charlie Collicutt, valid mail-in ballots postmarked by election day can be added to the vote totals if they are received by Friday, July 29. Between now and Aug. 5. The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a public vote on Aug. 5 to certify the election results.
During meetings over the last year, several council members have expressed concern that the 2022 turnout would be an historic low, due to confusion resulting from redistricting, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case. Voter turnout was 16.17%, up from 14.8% in 2017 and 11.33% in 2015.
While Mayor Vaughan is only the provisional winner at this point, the victories of the five district and three at-large council representatives are definite.
In District 1, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower scored the largest victory percentage of the election, with 3,179 votes (77.92%) to Felton Foushee’s 882 (21.62%). There were 19 write-in votes.
In District 2, Goldie Wells narrowly defeated challenger Cecile CC Crawford with 1,930 (51.54%) to Cecile CC Crawford’s 1,809. There were 6 write-in votes.
In District 3, where Zach Matheny’s was the only name on the ballot, Matheny received 7,401 votes (90.25%), making him the only Republican to win his race.
As write-in votes take longer to count, it remains to seen of how many of the 800 remaining District 3 votes went to last minute-write-in candidate Heather Hogan. There was no incumbent in District 3, as Justin Outling, who currently holds that post, was Vaughan’s mayoral challenger, with that candidacy requiring him to step down at the end of his current term.
In District 4, Nancy Hoffmann received 5,446 votes (65%) to Thurston H. Reeder Jr’s 2,952 (35%). Reeder was one of three Republicans on the District ballots. There were 34 write-in votes.
In District 5, Tammi Thurm defeated Republican Tony Wilkins with 2,891 votes (55.83%) to Wilkins’ 2,277. There were 10 write-votes.
The three at-large City Council representatives are chosen by those who get the most, second-most and third-most votes. All the incumbents won.
Yvonne Johnson remains Mayor pro tem, with 19,157 votes (25.16%).
Marikay Abuzuaiter kept her seat by coming in second, with 15,316 votes (20.11%).
Hugh Holston, considered to be the most vulnerable incumbent as this was his first election (he was appointed to replace Michelle Kennedy, who resigned from Council last year to become Neighbor Development Director), also retains his seat, with 11,925 (15.66%).
Among the defeated challengers, Republican Katie Rossabi scored highest, with 11,371 votes (14.93%). Tracy Furman received 9,069 votes (11.91%), and Linda Wilson received 8,756 (11.5%).
There were 549 write-in votes for City Council At-Large.
Due to Greensboro’s four-year election cycle being pushed back to due to redistricting, the winners will only serve a three-year term, from January of 2023 until November of 2025.
The five bonds on the ballot were overwhelmingly approved.
The City of Greensboro Housing Bond received 21,889 YES votes (68%). This $30 million bond will spend $20 million to increase the number of affordable housing units in the city, with the remaining $10 being evenly divided between neighborhood investment and increasing access to home ownership.
The City of Greensboro Firefighting Bond received 24,664 YES votes (76%), making it the most popular of the bonds. This $14 million bond improve and renovate Fire Station #40 on Pisgah Church Rd., Station #8 on Coliseum Blvd., Station #10 on Gate City Blvd. and Station #14 on Summit Ave.
The City of Greensboro Law Enforcement Bond received 21,175 YES! votes (65%), with the narrowest (but still overwhelming) margin of victory on the Bond Referendum. This $6 million bond will use $3 million to renovate the fourth floor of Greensboro Police Department headquarters and $3 million for the GPD’s Records Management System.
The City of Greensboro Parks & Recreation Bond received 21,573 YES votes (67%). This $70 million bond will designate $20 million to the Greensboro Science Center to create an ocean lab and rainforest biodome, and $50 million to the planned Windsor Chavis Community Center in Nocho Park at 1010 Duke Street off East Gate City Boulevard, for a large multi-use facility that would include a library, pool and recreation center.
The City of Greensboro Transportation Bond received 22,439 YES votes (69%). This $15 million bond will be used to add and improve sidewalks, streets and other infrastructure, as well as additional buses and bus shelters and improvements to the Depot.
