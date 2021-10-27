All Hallows Eve: Fright Night in the Triad

Triad residents will have plenty of treats to pick from this weekend as the seasonal haunts come alive ghosts, goblins and ghouls, alike. We’ve rounded up a few of the biggest in the Triad that is bound to hit somewhere on your fear meter.
WOODS OF TERROR
GREENSBORO
A staple in the Triad community, McLaurin Farms, located at 5601 N. Church St. in Greensboro, offers family adventures no matter the season. Kicking off its Pumpkin Patch in the fall and offering an annual Trunk and Treat before opening its doors for one of the scariest haunted thrill parks in the region.
This year’s event will feature the annual Monster Midway Parade at 7 p.m. where the monsters parade through the Midway led by The Casket Car, Eddie, and Dawn the Snake. The Arachnophobia attraction is one to fear if you are afraid of snakes, spiders, roaches, bugs, or infestations of any kind. The Night Stalkers and Industrial Plant attraction allow attendees to become the hunted.
The CHAOS 3D attraction is the first of its kind in North Carolina, Stuartism artwork is phenomenal. Prepare to put on your glasses and take a wild ride through the all-new dimension of horror. In The Blood House, you’ll see the most beautiful vampires you have ever seen. As attendees venture through the old graveyard, they are bound to witness an awakening of the Dead.
As attendees go through the Horror Movie Classic attraction, they’ll recognize three iconic settings. A ship rumored to be Blackbeard’s is full of his rum, treasure, and spirit of his crew and a haunted mine awaits in the Miner’s Massacre exhibit. A self-guided exhibit, The Slaughter House, allows attendees to make their way through the house without disturbing the occupants, dead and alive, which live there.
The Blackout Terror attraction plays on attendees’ senses. The experience, with the help of a black hood, blocks out all sight and is designed to make the wearer feel claustrophobic as they go through an attraction.
For a schedule of tours, prices, rules, or more information, visit www.woodsofterror.com.
COMEDY AND BREWPUB
TROLLEY EXCURSION
WINSTON-SALEM
Triad Trolleys will offer residents an opportunity for laughter, some treats and tastings, and a chance to explore downtown. The two-hour trolley ride includes an onboard comedy show and a local craft BrewPub visit with a tasting. Riders are allowed to bring their own happy bottle (as long as it’s not glass) and chilled water will be provided. This adults-only ride departs near Old Salem on Friday, Oct. 29 at 176 YWCA Way in Winston-Salem at 7 p.m. There is a 13 guests minimum required for departure. The route includes pick-ups at the visitors center on Brookstown Avenue or the Benton Convention Center on 5th Street. For tickets, visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/teasup/items/109949/availability/714077183/book/?flow=232716&fbclid=IwAR1ycnzhxUVMgp_JTVFzWt5Nlbqz38iX2NHVb9xew6WLg1WlcuRW0j0Ksxs&full-items=yes.
THE CASTLE PRESENTS
JAMESTOWN
What’s better than an epic costume party? How about having an epic costume party in an 18th Century Castle.
That’s the weekend line-up The Castle Presents offers residents this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 29 they’ll kick off with the 2021 Fantasy Fetish Friday. There will be seven fetish-themed bars, clubs, and party areas around the castle. There will be live dancers, fire performances, Burlesque dancers, and live music for attendees.
The fun will continue on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the Beer and Fear Bash. The castle is transformed into 11 unique themed bars, clubs, and party areas for attendees. There will be more than a dozen DJs in attendance, aerial acrobatic performers, live dancers, fire performances, and live music.
Attendees for these events are required to be 21 and up and in costume. There are costume contests and multiple cash prizes over the weekend.
TALES FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE
HIGH POINT
The Historic Jamestown Society is offering its “Tales from Beyond the Grave” tour of the Deep River Friends Meeting Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at 4 p.m. Stories will be told about those interred in the burial ground. Many familiar names from the Jamestown area such as Armfield, Beard, Briggs, Lamb, Mendenhall, Ragsdale, and Stewart can be found.
Reservations are not necessary for the tour but those wishing to participate should meet at 4 p.m. at Deep River Friends parking lot at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point. All current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the event. Comfortable clothing is recommended.
