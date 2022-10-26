Calling all ghouls and goblins! Halloween is here and your hostess with the most-ess officially presents offerings and suggestions to pack your calendar full of Halloween plans.
FRIGHTS
For the haunt-lovers, there’s a new nightmare attraction in our neck of the woods — Scream Dreams in Thomasville has joined the lineup to terrorize the Triad alongside the venerable Woods of Terror, Kersey Valley Spooky Woods, and Salem’s Lot.
An entirely indoor attraction, Scream Dreams looks to serve the citizens of Chair City and beyond — with screams and squeals in more than 50 rooms and “hallways of horror” across the expanse of animatronic wonder in an abandoned furniture factory.
General Manager Gus McPherson has spent more than 20 years in the prop and scene-making world of attractions and films. A sculptor by trade, he’s built traveling mini-golf courses, stunt shows, mazes, and more. And he’s brought that experience — fueled by a love and “lifelong passions for haunted houses,” he said.
While his favorite elements of Scream Dreams involve the “diversity of rooms and hallways,” McPherson has seen folks enjoy several different elements. “Most people love the clown room,” he said, dropping a few spoilers. “And the doors room, and all the Beetlejuice! Though some have claimed the monster butthole to be their favorite.”
Leaving the experience to the imagination, “you might find yourself dancing in our disco room,” he added.
Currently housed in the basement of the building itself — a compound known as “Castle Boo” — McPherson and the owner intend Scream Dreams to grow and morph with the years. “The owner designed Scream Dreams from the ground up, so as to be able to change the path each and every year to keep it fresh,” he explained. “We worked together diligently for nearly 6 months on what rooms and themes we would offer.”
But Scream Dreams is hardly the final nightmare they have planned for Castle Boo — putting the compound to work as a full-service, year-round tourist destination. On the interior: a coffee bar, gift shop, escape rooms, and Illusion rooms geared toward grownups. “Think of a discovery place for adults,” McPherson noted. On the exterior, they envision food options like an Asian BBQ and Hotpot that can seat 40 folks, plus an LED light park for folks to wander all year.
As of now, they’re hosting food trucks on operating nights (Fridays and Saturdays through November 4). “We hope to make a huge impact in bringing several thousands of people a week to Thomasville and the Triad,” McPherson explained. “This being our first year, expect growing pains. But the best is yet to come.”
FILMS
For fans of frights from a distance — ala stage and screen — the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro is running “Hocus Pocus” on October 26. In Winston, the folks from the RiverRun film festival are celebrating the 100th anniversary of “NOSFERATU” with a free screening (and visit from Count Orlok himself) at Marketplace Cinemas on October 28.
From picture shows to stage shows, the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance invites all the unconventional conventionists to their 6th annual production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” running October 27-31.
A couple of blocks over, Camel City Playhouse resurrects “EVIL DEAD: The Musical” for a second year, October 27 - 30 and November 4-6. A deadite dance and karaoke costume party follows the late showing on October 29.
Up in Elkin, ghouls rule the Reeves Theater on October 28, when Modern Robot gives new life to “Night of the Living Dead,” with an accompanying reimagined score (played live) from a duo of Ben Singer and Chuck Pinckney.
TREATS FOR EVERYONE
There’s trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, and treats of all shapes and sizes (for all ages) across the Triad.
In High Point, HYPE, the Rockers’ rocking horse mascot, is partnering with High Point LEAP (Literacy Empowers All People) for a book-or-treat, trick-or-treat, and live book reading from children’s author Sterling B. Freeman, at the Truist Point stadium from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 27.
The Ragsdale Interclub is hosting a trunk-or-treat with games and face-painting in the Ragsdale High School Visitor’s Lot, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on October 29. The High Point Elks’ trunk-or-treat runs that afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., at lodge #1155.
Stock + Grain Assembly gets spooky on Oct 30, with an all-day affair of trick-or-treating throughout the stalls, plus a chili cook-off and costume contest featuring “High Point celebrity judges.” And on October 31, the Southside Recreation Center will host a Halloween Day Party, with music and snacks, 4-6 p.m.
In Winston-Salem, the Coffee Shed Halloween Market Party on October 29, starts the day at 8 a.m., with trick-or-treats, cider, and vendors from Root Down Nursery until 3 p.m. Over in West Salem, the ghouls behind the West Salem Art Hotel and Full Moon Festival are bringing the “Ghoul Moon Festival” to the block, 4-10 p.m., with crafts, games, movies, contests — plus a Jack O’Lantern contest along with individual costume contests for kids and adults. The festival also features musical demonstrations and performers including Reverie Drums, FlowerInBloom, Cakes Ov Light, Oiseau, Mother Marrow, and Emceein ’Eye.
Next door, the West Salem Public House joins the fun and will host a “Gathering in Remembrance of the Witches Burned in Old Salem,” to chat up new takes on old lore and Moravian mobs, starting at 6 p.m. As they say, ”come for the cake, stay for the witch burning.”
On October 30, trick-or-treating and tunes ring in a special Halloween Sunday Market, 2-6 p.m. at Liberty Plaza. The Reynolda House Museum will host an “Organ Spooktacular,” from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a performance of spooky songs straight from an original 1917 Aeolian Organ.
In Greensboro, the Parks and Recreation department will host “Halloween Hoopla” at the Brown Recreation Center, starting at 6 p.m. on October 27. Girls Gather Presents: Ghoul’s Night Out at Oden Brewing from 5 to 9 p.m., with a free Pure Barre GSO pop-up class from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a market of women-owned businesses.
The next night, Royal Jelly hosts its Halloween Party at Oden Brewing on October 28, with a live show, pop-up market of spooky arts and crafts, face painting, and a costume contest. On the campus of UNC-Greensboro WUAG 103.1fm and Carmichael Studios will present “Spook-a-palooza” in front of the library lawn. Student short films will be followed by a “Beetlejuice!” screening and live music from WOAH, Velvet Arrows, Melting Ice, and Wayside.
On October 29, Stonewall Sports Greensboro is doing a special Halloween edition of their Drag Story Time, starting at 11 a.m., at Scuppernong Books. Across downtown, Deep Roots is doing a pumpkin decorating contest that afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. Trick-or-treating takes over Elm Street business from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Glenwood Together hosts a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Down at Oden Brewing, “GRAWLoween” returns for an official “GRAWL Brawl XIV’’ bout of competitive arm wrestling. Starting at 7:30 p.m. and serving as a fundraiser for Youth Focus, the theme follows a “battle of mythic proportions” between fantasy and sci-fi creatures. Pumpkin carving takes over Doodad farms for their annual “Boodad” Halloween open mic and potluck. Out in nature, Lake Brandt will offer a full day of Halloween activities with a costume lake paddle, “Creepy Creatures” interactive learning demonstration, and spooky campfire stories (with s’mores).
Creatures take the spotlight during the pet-friendly costume contest at Boxcar’s family-friendly day party, from noon to 4 p.m., at Boxcar. An adults-only party goes down after 7 p.m., with its own costume contest and lineup of spooky performances.
Going back to the dogs, SPCA of the Triad, All Pets Considered, and Guilford County Animal Resources present Howl-o-ween II, a “bark-or-treat” party, noon-4 p.m. on October 30 at Country Park. From waggers to Shaggers, the Boogie Buddies Boo Bash goes down from noon to 5 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing, with free Carolina Shag dance lessons, a classic car show, spooky line dances, and trick-or-treating for Shaggers of all ages.
And a Halloween Pop-Up Market offers creepy wares from 4 to 8 p.m. October 30 at Westerwood Tavern. On October 31, the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library will host a Halloween Monster Mash party from 4 to 5 p.m. and Windsor Recreation Center has a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
FOR THE GROWNUPS
In Greensboro, Bull City Ciderworks will host a special costumed Halloween True Crime Trivia on October 27. Downtown, the Girlz Trap Too festival features a Y2K-themed costume day party at XO Lounge. On October 28, the Greener Side Comedy Hour adds a costume contest and music to its comedic lineup at the Green Bean. And in Glenwood, FUNERAL CHIC, BloodRitual, RAWHEX, HEFT, and This Is Your GOD get heavy for a Halloween show at etc.gso.
Festivities continue at etc.gso on October 29 for the “Hallowed Out 2” festival with American Death Cult, Sunshine Moonlight, Windley, TCOOOA, Shotgun!, Just Jaded, and Cheap Speed. The New Strange performs for a costume Halloween party at State Street Wine; and Prez is on deck at the Bearde Goat Revolution Mill for their “Goats and Ghouls” costume party.
Downtown, Viva La Muerte plays SouthEnd Brewing’s Halloween party and the Historic Magnolia presents a Halloween cos-play edition of the “Rise Up!” music series, with Alvin Shavers and Tomie B AKA DJ Real playing a mix of afro, deep, soulful, tech and house. Over at the Artist.Bloc, Manifest All Dreams, and Luv Nation are bringing a “Nightmare on Meme Street” meme’d-out costume party, with music from JOOSELORD, Chasyn Sparx, members of Steady Hyperactive, and more.
On October 30, Antion Scales hosts the “Scared Straight” Halloween party at the Flat Iron with Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, Jet Rogers, and OG Spliff. And Sweet Dream rings in Halloween proper with a show at Wahoo’s Tavern on October 31.
In the High Point area, FireHouse TapRoom in Archdale gets haunted on October 28, with a costume contest fueled by music from Jukebox Rehab and The Ghosts of Liberty. On October 29, witches rule the Brewer’s Kettle High Point for their “Witches Brew 2” Halloween art show and costume party. And Ziggy’s.Space blasts its first Halloween Bash with the Mantras and Dr. Bacon. In Jamestown, the veteran Beer & Fear Bash returns to Castle McCulloch; and Radio Revolver plays a Halloween Bash at the Deck.
In Winston-Salem, the Ramkat hosts a special costumed Halloween Silent Disco on October 28. Across downtown, Palm Dreams, Lofield, Dull Mourning, and Cook anchor the bands for a Halloween party at Anchor Coffee.
On October 29, the 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl kicks off from Radar Brewing at 4 p.m., followed by a haunting ramble across bars leading to an 11 p.m. costume contest at Reboot Arcade Bar.
Down around Bailey Park, Incendiary Brewing’s “Coalpit Ghosts” offer a haunting costume party and CoalPit Live cover show, with Siamese Dream (Smashing Pumpkins,) Angry Chair (Alice in Chains), and Big Empty (Stone Temple Pilots.) And Fair Witness Fancy Drinks will suspend their “No Draculas” policy for a Halloween Prom (complete with a dancefloor, karaoke, and costume-contest coronation). Covers continue at Old Nick’s Pub Arcadia, for a costume contest and music from Spindle 45. Meanwhile, Mostercade celebrates the season with a free show featuring Vangelism, Book of Wyrms, and Hempire.
Offering both hair of the dog and hair to high heavens, Joymongers Barrell Hall will host the second annual “Haunted Mansion” Halloween Drag Brunch, 12-3 p.m. on October 30. Presented by Queer Winston, the event offers a multi-category costume contest and is open to all ages (with parental discretion).
Come Halloween proper, XcentriX will play a Halloween party at ROAR Food Hall. In Kernersville, the Halloween BOOgrass Jam spooks up the weekly Monday night bluegrass series.
HALLOWEEN AFTERLIFE
Looking for a wash to smash the season? Need to get rid of what’s left of your jack o’lanterns? “Don’t trash it, SMASH IT!” at the Lake Brandt Marina Pumpkin Smash, 10 a.m.-noon on November 5. Greensboro Parks and Recreation invites attendees to “launch, hammer, or slingshot your old pumpkins right into the ground,” to prepare them for composting in area community gardens.
Rotting pumpkins will help bring new life in the spring, but first, it’s time to rattle bones and howl at the moon. Happy Halloween Triad!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
