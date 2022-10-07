Aircraft Incident at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, October 6, 2022 – This afternoon an aircraft incident occurred north of the airport in Greensboro, N.C. Piedmont Triad Airport Police and ARFF are on the scene with Greensboro Fire and Police Departments.
At this time we can confirm that the solo individual onboard, the pilot, is okay and there were no injuries of individuals on the ground.
The crash scene is currently being investigated by the proper authorities.
All flights are currently operating as normal out of PTI. Latest arrival and departure information can be found at FlyFromPTI.com.
