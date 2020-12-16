GREENSBORO - Airbnb today announced a crackdown on party houses throughout the Triad. As a part of this effort, 17 listings across the region that have received complaints or otherwise violated our policies on parties and events have been suspended from the Airbnb platform.
This follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at Airbnb listings globally until further notice.
The vast majority of hosts in North Carolina contribute positively to their neighborhoods and the local economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.
The actions were communicated to the hosts over the past.
Airbnb announced a global ban on 'party houses' in 2019, alongside a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where neighbors can call us anytime and reach a trained agent to share their concerns.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb. “By sharing out these actions today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps to strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban.”
In addition to the global party ban, Airbnb recently shared out restrictions on some bookings of local entire home listings by U.S. guests under the age of 25. As a practical example, if we identify a 20-year old guest who is located in Greensboro, our systems are set up to restrict that user from booking a house, apartment or other entire home listing in Greensboro for a 1-night reservation the following weekend unless they have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. However, if that same 20 year-old is booking a stay to visit family in Wilmington, the restriction would not apply.
Additionally, Airbnb announced that starting December 3, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in North Carolina and throughout the United States.
Airbnb also announced last year the expansion of manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our automated systems. This process is designed to help us try to stop reservations that may lead to unauthorized parties before they start.
