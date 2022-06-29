After Roe reversal, what next?

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v Wade decision that had protected a woman’s right to abortion for 50 years. Many worry that other constitutional protections related to sex and gender may also be overturned.
“If you take the majority at its word,” said UNC professor Mary-Rose Papandrea to YES! Weekly, “it says that the decision has nothing to do with same-sex marriage or contraception.”
But Papandrea, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice David Souter before she was appointed Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at the UNC School of Law, expressed skepticism about that statement in the 213-page ruling by the court’s conservative majority.
“I’m not sure we can really trust them on that. Their rationale for the abortion decision, with its reliance on ‘history and tradition,’ would subject protections for same-sex marriage and contraception to constitutional attack.”
In its current session, which ends October 2, the Supreme Court considered Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Republican-backed Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. On Friday, the court not only upheld that ban but ended any constitutional right to abortion.
Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas voted to overturn Roe. Alito, who wrote the draft opinion that circulated in May, called the 1972 ruling, “egregiously wrong and deeply damaging.”
Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold the Mississippi ban but urged the court to preserve Roe.
“Surely we should adhere closely to principles of judicial restraint here,” wrote Roberts, “where the broader path the Court chooses entails repudiating a constitutional right we have not only previously recognized, but also expressly reaffirmed applying the doctrine of stare decisis.”
Stare decisis, Latin for “to stand by things decided,” is the doctrine that courts should follow precedents set by previous cases.
Kavanaugh, who voted to both support the Mississippi ban and overturn Roe, wrote in his concurring opinion that the “constitutional right to interstate travel” should prevent states that ban abortion from blocking people from traveling to ones in which it remains legal.
When talking to YES! Weekly, Papandrea cited Kavanaugh’s statement the court’s conservative majority has not banned abortion but questioned how long it can remain legal.
“I do think that anti-abortion activists are not satisfied. This is just the beginning, and if anything, they will be galvanized into continuing their fight until there are no legal abortions in the United States.”
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan voted to uphold Roe. In their dissenting opinion, they warned that overturning it would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and contraception.
The majority ruling, “eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom and equal station,” wrote the three dissenting justices. “It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all of that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court’s legitimacy.”
Associate Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were nominated by Donald Trump. Associate Justices Sotomayor and Kagan were nominated by Barack Obama, Associate Justice Alito by George W. Bush, Associate Justice Breyer by Bill Clinton, and Chief Justice Roberts and Associate Justice Thomas by George. H. W. Bush.
In January, the 83-year-old Breyer announced his retirement at the end of the current term, making the 73-year-old Thomas and the 72-year-old Alito the oldest currently-serving justices. Biden-nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will succeed Breyer in October.
In a concurrent opinion released on Friday, Clarence Thomas wrote that the justices “should reconsider” a variety of due process precedents, “including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
These, like Roe, were landmark cases. In 1965’s Griswold v. Connecticut, the Court ruled that the Constitution protects the liberty of married couples to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction. In 2003’s Lawrence v. Texas, the court ruled laws against sodomy unconstitutional. In 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, the Court ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. Thomas and Alito dissented on Obergefell and Thomas dissented on Lawrence.
“We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” wrote Thomas in his concurrence. “After overruling these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question would remain whether other constitutional provisions guarantee the myriad rights that our substantive due process cases have generated.”
In his 2015 dissent on Obergefell, Thomas wrote, “the Court has created a problem that only it can fix. Until then, Obergefell will continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty.’”
“Justice Thomas is pulling no punches with his concurrence,” wrote Papandrea in an email. “The majority goes out of its way to say the decision is about abortion only. Justice Thomas not only disputes that but questions all substantive due process.”
Substantive due process is the principle that allows courts to establish and protect certain fundamental rights from government interference, even if the rights are not specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution.
“For him, it’s not a matter of whether history and tradition support the recognition of a fundamental liberty. Instead, the due process clause protects process only; the only substantive rights the Constitution protects are the ones expressly set forth in the other amendments.”
Papandrea said she could only speculate on whether North Carolina legislators would go after targets suggested by Thomas, such as contraception or same-sex marriage.
“I imagine they will focus on abortion first, given that there are no laws on the books that dramatically restrict the right. I’m not sure that North Carolina would be the leader in trying to ban same-sex marriage or access to contraception. At the moment, those things are still protected by Supreme Court precedent.”
Friday’s Supreme Court ruling was greeted with jubilation by conservatives across the nation. Former President Donald Trump called it “the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation” and characteristically, gave himself the credit, stating that the ruling was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised.”
At a rally with Trump on Saturday, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois called the ruling a “historic victory for White life in the Supreme Court.” Her campaign quickly issued a statement that she meant to call it “a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court.”
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson released a statement on Friday that he was “overjoyed” with the decision, but described it as “cause for work, not celebration.” Robinson’s statement called it “unacceptable” that, in North Carolina, “abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy,” and concluded by declaring “our duty to carefully craft legislation that will safeguard the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn.”
Governor Roy Cooper expressed the opposite sentiment in a press release the same day.
“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina, they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”
Rallies in protest of the court’s decision were held this weekend in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, as well as across the Piedmont, state, and nation. One person who took part was writer, educator, and activist Brandi Lynnell Collins-Calhoun.
At a May protest in response to the leaked Alito draft, Collin-Calhoun told the crowd “We had a rally three years ago in Greensboro and we told y’all this would happen.”
On Sunday night, Collins-Calhoun sent YES! Weekly the following statement:
We never wanted rights, we wanted bodily autonomy. The state should never have a say in what we do or don’t do with our bodies, but now that we are here it is essential that people shift their anger and approach to something far more transformative and radical.
What we are witnessing is the result of decades of efforts being grounded in reproductive rights. However, now is the time for folks to be grounded in the reproductive justice framework and divest from the blueprints that white feminists created.
Restricted and exclusive access has been the reality for marginalized people since Roe was implemented, this moment is a reminder that we’ve always deserved more than Roe and we won’t settle for anything less than true bodily autonomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.