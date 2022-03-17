Adaptive Sports Expo
Solutions for Independence (SFI) will be hosting its third and biggest Adaptive Sports Expo on March 26, 2022 from 11:00-2:00 at the JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr, Winston-Salem, NC (near the intersection of Stratford and Jonestown Rds.)
The Expo is free to attend and is in partnership with Piedmont Adaptive Sports. Organizations representing Piedmont Adaptive Sports are Jackie Jones Adaptive Sports , Kimberly Park Tennis Association, Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks, Kernersville Parks and Rec, Greensboro Parks and Rec, and Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program (ASAP) from Atrium Health in Charlotte
Adaptive equipment will be available for demonstration by participants, and will have an opportunity to partake in various adaptive sports, including tennis, hand cycling, boccia, archery, and kayaking.
Vaccines, boosters and COVID testing will be on site, and the WSSU Behavioral Health Community Support Unit will be on-site and offer mobile health care screenings.
Solutions for Independence is a community-based, cross-disability, nonprofit agency that is designed and operated within a local community by individuals with disabilities and provides an array of independent living services.
They assist individuals with all types of disabilities incorporating 5 core services: Advocacy, peer support/counselling, information and referral, transitioning, and independent living skills are techniques used to aid those who need a little assistance to stay in the community of their choice.
SFI is a Center for Independent Living (CIL) and receives funds allotted for community outreach and engagement. In-house specialist on adaptive sports, Celia Dixon has collaborated with local municipal and nonprofit organizations to create a series of adaptive sports events throughout the Triad. Other events hosted in the past and ideas for future include basketball, beep baseball, power soccer, and are always looking to incorporate new activities into their repertoire.
On-site registration available and vendors serving individuals with disabilities will be present for education.
Contact Celia Dixon: 336-767-7060 or celia@sicilnc.org
Website for More Information: sicilnc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.