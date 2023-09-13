“It has come to our attention that the Greensboro police intend to seize the private property of unhoused people living near the Interactive Resource Center in downtown Greensboro.”
That quote is from the opening paragraph of a letter sent by Daniel K. Siegel and Muneeba Talukder to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Police Chief John Thompson, City Attorney Chuck Watts, and Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson on August 29. Siegel is the Deputy Legal Director and Talukder is a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina Legal Foundation.
“For the reasons outlined in this letter,” wrote Siegel and Talukder, “this action would likely violate the Fourth, Eighth, and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution. We strongly urge you to cease issuing these notices and refrain from seizing and destroying the property of unhoused people.”
The letter stated that seizing the property of unhoused people is a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition of “unreasonable searches and seizures and cited Lavan v. City of Los Angeles (2012), in which the judge ruled “Violation of a City ordinance does not vitiate the Fourth Amendment’s protection of one’s property. Were it otherwise, the government could seize and destroy any illegally parked car or unlawfully unattended dog without implicating the Fourth Amendment.” It also cited that judge’s ruling that “unhoused people had property interest in temporarily unattended personal property,” and that such temporarily untended personal property would “certainly include medications, government documents, and protection from the environment such as shoes and clothing.”
It then stated that “seizing and destroying the property of unhoused people without first giving them an opportunity to be heard by a neutral decision-maker would violate due process,” as the 14th Amendment prohibits the government from depriving “any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”
The attorneys then cited the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on criminal penalties for involuntary acts. “More than 50 years ago, the Supreme Court held that a statute criminalizing a person’s addiction to drugs violated the Eighth Amendment . . . . A majority of the Court later agreed that people who are unhoused and addicted to alcohol could not be punished for being drunk in public, as alcoholism is a disease and such people ‘have no place else to go and no place else to be when they are drinking.’” The letter cited Martin v. City of Boise (2019), which held that “an ordinance that prohibited sleeping in public spaces was unconstitutional,” for “as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property, on the false premise that they had a choice in the matter.”
The ACLU attorneys concluded by stating: “Any efforts by Greensboro to regulate unhoused people must comport with the Constitution. We encourage you to meet the needs of your community in humane and sustainable ways that will respect the constitutional rights of everyone who lives in Greensboro.”
The same day the ACLU letter was mailed to Greensboro officials, it was posted to the Facebook page of the Interactive Resource Center with a note from IRC Executive Director Kristina Singleton.
“We talk a lot around here about our community and the support we receive on many different levels,” wrote Singleton. “Today, we want to talk about the ways that we need to do better. Our community is experiencing homelessness and poverty, the likes of which we haven’t seen since we opened our doors in 2009. The challenge to triage the need continues to grow, while resources remain stagnant and shelter space and affordable housing decline. The community we serve struggles every single day with displacement, making it difficult to focus on anything other than finding a safe place to exist without threats and intimidation. Today, the ACLU submitted a letter to City Officials and Management outlining ways that homelessness is being regulated in unconstitutional ways, specifically, the 4th, 8th, and 14th Amendments, right here, in our City of Greensboro. The support of the City of Greensboro and the programming that allows us to continue to step up and offer new, innovative bridge programs until we can have permanent solutions is not lost on us, and we are grateful, but we are not where we need to be. We cannot allow the people we serve to lose their voice and their rights in the process. Are we as a community going to look the other way, or will we continue to fight for the rights of ALL human beings? We know the answer is housing. WHEN are we, as a community, going to have solutions instead of criminalizing poverty?”
Many advocates for Greensboro’s unhoused community, including the Working Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance that distributes meals to the indigent and hungry, believe that this controversy began on July 26, when Susan Shore Schwartz sent an email to Mayor Vaughan and District 3 representative Zack Matheny with the subject line “Center City Park.” Schwartz is Executive Director of the Cemala Foundation, a nonprofit that describes itself as “a 29-year-old family foundation that seeks to enhance the quality of life in Greensboro.”
“I was just in Center City Park,” wrote Schwartz. “The sidewalk on Elm Street looks terrible. There are clothes strewn about, food, food containers, and more. Very unsightly, I hope you can find someone to clean up the mess.”
“I noticed an increase of people in the park last week,” replied Vaughan later that day. “I checked with some of our service providers to see if there was a reason (such as did someone cut back on services?). One provider did tell me that there might be additional feeding in the park. We do need to find an alternate location.”
“Additional feeding” was an apparent reference to the various groups that feed the houseless and hungry in the park.
In the same email thread, Trey Davis, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, wrote “I will get GPD’s downtown officers to go by and alert BHRT [the city’s Behavioral Health Response Team] to see if they can assist as well.” Davis also wrote that he would be in touch with Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc., the nonprofit that the city has contracted to run Lebauer and Center City Parks via a public-private partnership.
On August 1, Vaughan forwarded Schwartz’s email to Parks & Recreation Director Phillip Fleishman, Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray, Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson, Police Chief John Thompson, and City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, among others.
In her accompanying message, Vaughan described the “situation in the parks” as “getting worse on a daily basis.” She called upon all addressed parties to collaborate on “a plan to ensure that the park is a welcoming safe place for all residents, employees, and visitors” and stated that Greensboro Parks Downtown Inc. “needs to play a leadership role in maintaining the safety and cleanliness of Center City Park.”
“The City has invested significant funding in landscaping, lighting, and other measures. They need to be utilized. I believe we are paying for security at both parks. Is it effective? We need to make sure that GDPI has the contact information for BHRT and other service providers. Someone should be walking through the parks throughout the day.”
Within 10 days of the mayor’s email, a new sign was erected near the Elm Street entrance to Center City Park listing new rules and regulations for it and Lebauer Park. The new rules prohibit hammocks or camping gear, storing or leaving personal items behind after the park is closed, and suitcases, storage containers, shopping carts “or other items that obstruct the right of way.”
The new rules also stated that “Charitable distribution activities are not permitted in LeBauer Park, Center City Park, or along Davie Street.”
On August 23, a Greensboro police officer taped a notice to the pylons of a bridge near the Interactive Resource Center stating “The purpose of this letter is to give notice that you are trespassing on City of Greensboro Property. Please relocate your belongings or City Operations will remove your belongings. You have 7 days.”
Six days later, the city received the letter from the ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation.
Ian McDowell is an award-winning author and journalist whose book I Ain’t Resisting: the City of Greensboro and the Killing of Marcus Smith will be published in September by Scuppernong Editions.
