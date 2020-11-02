JAMESTOWN – Access at a Guilford County intersection is set to be limited overnight this week as part of a project to replace a pair of business interstate bridges.
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the northern side of the River Road junction with Interstate 85 Business/U.S. 29-70 from 7 each night Monday through Wednesday until 6 the following mornings.
The closures will allow crews to pave and install pavement markings and shift traffic to the new southbound Business 85 bridge over the Deep River.
Signed detours will be in place, directing traffic to use Riverdale Drive and Harvey Road to access points on either side of the closure.
Drivers should slow down near the work zone and pay attention to signage for the detour.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
