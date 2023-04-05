On March 27, Brandon James Bentley was arrested after driving to the North Carolina A&T State University campus with four firearms, multiple other weapons, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and chasing campus security with a gun. On March 30, Shannon Howard James Pitts was arrested after shooting himself in the hand at Forsyth Technical Institute in Winston-Salem.
Beyond the school settings and firearms charges, the two very different incidents indicate the sheer range of America’s gun problem.
Bentley was charged with felony having a gun on educational property, felony having an explosive device on educational property, reckless driving, possessing a weapon (not a gun) on educational property, driving with a revoked license, and carrying a concealed handgun. The white 27-year-old was arrested at the intersection of Sullivan Street and N. Benbow Road on the historically Black campus after making threats to university police.
On Monday, Greensboro Police Public Information Manager Josie Cambareri gave YES! Weekly the following statement:
“On March 26, 2023, the Greensboro Police Department responded to NC A&T Campus to assist NCAT Police in regards to a heavily armed individual. The suspect, Brandon James Bentley, 27 years old, was violent and making threats to law enforcement. Upon arrival, NCAT Officers informed GPD that Bentley had been chasing unarmed security guards on the campus. Together, GPD and NCAT Police were able to detain Bentley without further incident. A vehicle search found two handguns, two shotguns, one rifle, a crossbow, a machete, a stun gun, hatchets, knives, choking devices, pepper spray, a blow dart gun, brass knuckles, and other assorted weaponry. Bentley had over 1,000 rounds of various ammunition. Additionally, the GPD Hazardous Devices Team responded due to a potential threat of an explosive device, which turned out to be fireworks. Bentley appeared in court on March 27.”
According to court documents, Greensboro police also confiscated bolts (ammunition) for the crossbow, a sword, a “blow dart weapon,” a window-breaker, a chicken foot, pepper spray, and holy water from Bentley’s vehicle. He was released on a $100,000 bond, with the condition that he cannot go on any educational property whatsoever. His next court date is April 25.
Eighteen-year-old Pitts is enrolled at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and was on a field trip to Forsyth Tech when he shot himself in the hand with a 9mm “ghost gun” while in the bathroom there. A ghost gun is an untraceable firearm constructed from online-ordered or computer-printed parts, purchased as a kit, or assembled from downloaded instructions.
Pitts was taken to the hospital for treatment, then arraigned on two felony charges for having a gun on educational property and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm. He was released on a $25,000 secure bond and his next court date is April 13. According to Winston-Salem District 3 Police Commander Shelley Lovejoy, investigators are still trying to determine whether the injury was intentional or an accident, and whether he arrived at Forsyth Tech with violent intentions.
“Ghost guns” gained media attention after multiple California shootings several years ago. These included the conviction of “Boogaloo Boy” extremist Steven Carrillo for the 2020 murder of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, whom Carrillo ambushed with a homemade AR-15; and the 2021 death of 12-year-old Max Mendoza, who accidentally shot himself in his Chula Vista bedroom with the ghost gun a 15-year-old friend assembled from parts ordered online.
On Friday, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough suggested that heightened security could have prevented Pitts from bringing this particular ghost gun to two schools. “I have said this for two years: at some point, we have to revisit funding manned metal detectors in our schools.” According to Brent Campbell, chief communications officer at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Winston-Salem Prep has metal detectors, but checks are done either randomly or at big events, and students weren’t scanned on Thursday morning.
Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes-Greene told YES! Weekly that schools and society need more than just metal detectors or bullet-proofing.
“We can get bulletproof glass, we can have law enforcement in all our schools at every entrance and exit, we can have metal detectors and cameras everywhere, and then we’ll learn that people with bad intentions have figured out another way around those measures.”
She said the Guilford County Board of Education was committing resources to the problem well before a high school student brought a ghost gun to a community college.
“We had just launched a number of initiatives last year after Uvalde. And I remember going through the new protocols coming down from the top experts about what they learned after Sandy Hook. Somebody would call in a shooting, and first responders could show up and ask where it was on that campus, and it might be difficult to give them quick clear info. So, things have changed in how buildings are numbered, how you work closely together to have a plan, and the layout of the building.”
Hayes-Greene said security updates and improvements are ongoing, but efforts have gone beyond securing school entrances, and have included more engagement with law enforcement and communities.
“This year, a lot of Black leadership met with law enforcement leaders, with interim GPD chief Biffle and then Chief Thompson and Sheriff Rogers, because of the homicides largely in East Greensboro. While we’re advocates for justice in our criminal justice and judicial systems, we are also sending a message loud and clear that the gun violence and homicides in our neighborhoods is unacceptable.”
Cambareri gave YES! Weekly the following statement about ghost guns.
“The Greensboro Police Department is aware of privately made firearms (PMF) or ‘ghost guns’ and is aware that many police agencies have seen an upward trend in the amount of PMFs used in crimes as well as seizures by officers. The department has taken steps to make officers aware of these firearms, how to identify a firearm that is a ‘ghost gun’, and how to document them appropriately for better tracking of the seizures.”
