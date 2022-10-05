What’s better than learning more about a craft that you’re passionate about?
Learning from one of Hollywood’s best.
Students in the University of North Carolina-Greensboro’s School of Theatre department received that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from award-winning actor Winston Duke recently.
Duke, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, made his feature film debut as M’Baku in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: End Game. He also starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in Peter Berg’s Netflix crime drama Spenser Confidential and Lupita Nyong’o in Jordan Peele’s US. Most recently, he served as executive producer and the lead role in Nine Days, which premiered to rave reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He will resume his star role of M’Baku in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due to be released on November 11.
Beyond acting, Duke is an advocate for HeForShe, the American Diabetes Association, and celebrity ambassador for Partners in Health.
During the masterclass, Duke worked with the students on August Wilson’s The Piano Man, a play the actor was part of during his days at the Yale School of Drama, where he received his Master of Fine Arts degree. The class was part of the school’s 110th Concert and Lecture series. Every artist that participates interacts with UNCG students, either by holding masterclasses or seminars, before speaking to the general public. The event also included performances by students in the school’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, The Pointe! Dance Company, and UNCSA’s Jamilah Muhammad before Duke took the stage for a moderated Q&A session.
“Winston Duke’s body of work speaks for itself. From the Black Panther films to Avengers and the blockbuster horror film US, he has captured the minds of movie fans around the world. His training began with a BA in Theatre and an MFA in Acting, just like so many of our students in the UNCG School of Theatre. Beyond getting to hear Mr. Duke speak, our students will be able to participate in an event just for them,” said UCLS Artistic Director Dominick Amendum in a media release. “This experience is invaluable and speaks to the importance of this series on our campus.”
Below is the transcript from an exclusive interview with Duke, shortly before he took to the stage:
CD: How was today’s MasterClass?
WD: They already are incredibly proficient and really gifted. We just played with me helping them to liberate themselves from some of the ideas of what acting is and what good and bad acting is. So we really worked on functional philosophy, putting some of that philosophy in your body and getting freedom. They responded immediately. It also speaks to their level of proficiency that they’re able to be directed and respond. I actually believe that they will and they can have great careers. It was a stage of very talented, talented students. The ones in the audience were fantastic as well. It’s been great. I’m very inspired.
CD: What do you want them to take away from this experience?
WD: I think everything I said, they noted. But one more thing I would like to add is patience. They are really incredible actors already, and they need to just distill their job. And their job at the moment is to be students. So all they need to be doing right now is learning and filling up the vessel for when they leave here and transition to working on their career. So right now, all they need to do is learn. Have patience with yourself and give yourself grace.
CD: Speaking of careers, we see this massive man on screen during Black Panther. We turn around and you do another stellar performance in Jordan Peele’s US. Talk about that incline.
WD: I think everything was built and then refined. The opportunity that came with M’baku just allowed me what I saw at the moment as an incredible showcase. Black Panther was big on a global level and would put me in a position to start making decisions in my career, which is saying yes or no, instead of just whatever comes. And after Black Panther, I got all these incredible opportunities that felt very close to the M’Baku character that I turned down because I also didn’t want to be pigeon-holed as one type of actor. I spent all of my developmental career trying to make sure I gather the tools that allow me longevity and the full spectrum of a career. So I said, I want to do something completely different and start showing range. Right? And then the opportunity to work with one of the greats, Jordan Peele, arrived and I jumped on it. I read the script, as I always do. The script was incredible and it was a great opportunity to showcase another thing. It was not to be the warrior, but to be something more familiar, to be the father, to be the husband, caretaker, and to play with people’s notions of what they see in black male body on screen, who make us smaller. They like to minimize. They like to be reductive. This one thing. All black people are one thing. Black men are one thing. Black women are one thing. One of my life missions in my career is to constantly be breaking a lot of those ideas. And I got a chance with US and jumped on it. It was incredible. From there, I got to play another character, Spenser Confidential, which adds to the spectrum. And then a movie, which I produced, was all about grief, mental health, and making spirituality commonplace. Nine days. So already my mission of really showing a lot of colors and breaking a lot of the ideas of what black men can be on screen, I’m working on it. That was the goal, to springboard off of Black Panther into more color.
CD: Which you have done. With the Batman Unburied series, you’ve gone beyond the normal. I don’t think there has been a black, male Bruce Wayne. You’re kind of pushing down the wall there, too, with the Spotify podcast.
WD: Yes. That in its self was another really great opportunity to kind of add blackness to something without it being overt. That was all about my interpretation of Bruce Wayne and saying that the response of being a vigilante and having power and agency isn’t reserved for whiteness. Because Bruce Wayne has always been seen as one of the whitest superheroes. Right? It’s always been joked that his superpower is white privilege. I found ways into the character that said, there’s a lot of interpretation for inherited blackness in the Batman narrative. A distrust for the criminal justice system, a reliance on your family and your lineage as the saviors of society while not being supported and praised for it. There’s no recognition of it. The Wayne family supports Gotham City. They’re the lifeblood of Gotham City. But it’s not really recognizing that I see blackness in this. I know what that feels like. I understand what it feels like to need and want to try to get on the streets and take justice into your own hands and what if that’s done through a suit. And that was a great “what if” exercise for me to go on.
CD: It’s working well for you.
WD: It’s doing incredibly well. The number one podcast, their first narrative podcast on Spotify was number one in the world, beating Joe Rogan’s podcast. Just showing that there is room and value in narrative storytelling through the podcast realm. And in Black-led, POC-led narratives on that platform. What’s really great is there’s nothing that’s a fluke. There’s nothing that’s a fluke about it. There’s metrics to support it. Now, I think what’s great is we have metrics that support that. What we’re doing is normality. Black Panther broke all those records. And black people spend and people love seeing black people on screen and paying attention to and supporting projects with predominantly people of color. There’s now all the metrics and support to show that’s true. When we look at the TV space, you got Blackish; you got all Issa Reyes empire, Shonda Rhimes, Empire, everything. All the metrics support it. So now Batman Unburied more support so it’s not a fluke and investment more.
CD: Let’s get into it. Black Panther II. What do people have to look forward to?
WD: That’s an incredible question. What they have to look forward to is a movie that’s bigger than the last with respect to sequencing, theatricality, and investment. Much bigger. It’s something that’s going to be very reverent. It leans into the loss of Chadwick Boseman. I think it’s something that’s completely different than the first movie. It’s an evolution of all the characters that you love now. So I think it’s going to be something really powerful. It’s a vehicle that Marvel and Disney have leaned into to tackle some issues that they don’t tackle with any other frame. I think it may be a great experience.
The series continues with artist Shaun Leonardo, the Urban Bush Women, The Indigo Girls, and Seraph Brass. For more information, scheduling or tickets, visit www.ucls.uncg.edu.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
