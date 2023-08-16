East Greensboro residents who travel miles for groceries and a downtown developer who shops in Adams Farm want different things for a gravel parking lot at South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard.
On July 20, Lidl USA terminated its contract to purchase that lot from the City of Greensboro. City officials say this only means Lidl no longer agrees to buy the lot by November 20, but the company is still interested in building a grocery store there.
According to City Planning Director Sue Schwartz, tests by Lidl’s engineers found the site contaminated in excess of state regulations. In 2013, said Schwartz, the site was in compliance with North Carolina’s former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), but standards are stricter under the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), as it was renamed in 2016.
On July 23, developer Andy Zimmerman sent Schwartz, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan a proposal to buy the property for $1.4 million.
Zimmerman offered to “build a project that meets the requirements of the redevelopment commission and the Greensboro Planning Department,” with “apartments, mixed-use retail and parking for the development and the South End needs.” He wrote that he is willing “to partner with Lidl (or any other grocer) for a small format grocery store and create a dynamic development for the neighborhood.”
Later that afternoon, Zimmerman forwarded that email to city council members Zack Matheny (D3), Nancy Hoffman (D4), Tammi Thurm (D5), and Marikay Abuzuaiter (at-large), none of whom represent districts in the area, which is classified by the Department of Agriculture as a food desert. Then, in a separate forward, he sent it to Goldie Wells, who represents District 2 where the property is located.
Zimmerman did not forward that email to council members, District 1’s Sharon Hightower, Mayor pro tem Yvonne Johnson and at-large representative Hugh Holston.
(All of Zimmerman’s emails to council members have been obtained via public info requests. As of August 13, none were posted to data.Greensboro-nc.gov, the public archive for emails to council members.)
“I hope to have all of your support,” wrote Zimmerman of the proposal he alleged would generate more taxes than a stand-alone grocery store could.
On July 24, City Manager Jaiyeoba responded to Zimmerman that all proposals for that property must go through the South Elm Development Group, which controls it until June 2025.
At an August 7 Zoom meeting attended by over 35 residents of 11 neighborhoods in majority-Black East Greensboro, council members Hightower and Holston said they knew nothing about Zimmerman’s offer. Along with Abuzuaiter, the third council member at the online community meeting, they emphasized their commitment to a full-size grocery store rather than a mixed-use development or a parking lot and said that the city was still in negotiations with Lidl.
“Maybe someone thought that Lidl was pulling out and remediation or mitigation would be too costly,” said Holston.
“They’re not pulling out,” said Hightower.
Also attending was District 8 County Commissioner Skip Alston, who said he’d heard about Zimmerman’s offer. Alston referred to Zimmerman as being on “the other side” of the issue from those at the meeting.
“Mr. Zimmerman is the one saying he wants to buy it now because his tenants in the building across the street need that parking,” said Alston. “The real reason we’re having this meeting is because we heard the other side had five votes.”
“I’ve not heard that,” said Hightower. “What was your source?”
“I’m just saying what I got on a text,” replied Alston. “We heard the other side has five votes, and that’s what we need.” Five votes is the number necessary for Council to pass a motion.
Alston asked Hightower and Holston if they knew three other council members who would vote with them to ensure the property is used for a grocery store rather than parking.
“We’ve got three council members right here,” said Abuzuaiter. “Yes, that site is currently being used as a parking lot, but I do not know of any agreement saying it’s going to move forward as that. The conversation I know about is Mr. Zimmerman has sent information that he would like it to continue it as a parking lot because he doesn’t know where to put all of those employees, but City Staff is saying there are plenty of spaces at that end of Greensboro.”
According to a statement sent by Zimmerman to YES! Weekly, the parking lot on the property he wants to purchase was created in 2019 by former City Manager David Parrish in collaboration with Zimmerman’s company AZ Development, Downtown Greensboro Inc., and the Chamber of Commerce, in order “to accommodate 215 employees that are spending their time and money in downtown.”
Zimmerman denied that he wants to keep the property as a parking lot for his tenants. “What I do want to do, and always have wanted to do, is develop that piece of property according to the strict guidelines that were asked of a developer to develop that site.”
Zimmerman alleged that discussions between the City and Lidl “have been going on for years, and with the recent environmental concerns, the city is saying it could take years more to clean up the site.”
“With this time frame, it is possible Lidl would never follow through in building a store there. I am willing to tackle the environmental issues on that property and work to partner with Lidl to have a grocery store included in a mixed-use development.”
In response to those who say the area needs more than a “small format grocery store,” Zimmerman wrote:
“Lidl is much more than a grocery store. I like Lidl. They have a store in Adams Farm where I shop and it is comprised of much more than groceries. They offer pillows, leaf blowers, toolboxes, baskets, dollies, and many other random items. This works in certain locations but does it work in an urban setting when what we need is groceries?”
Zimmerman concluded by stating: “It is time that we all put our personal agendas aside and come together as one to successfully achieve our goals. The old Asheboro Community, Downtown Greensboro, City Planning, and other stakeholders can make this happen! And of course, I will do whatever I can to bring a grocery store to downtown and the food desert. But also, I want to focus on my work with a neighborhood in mind to bring good economical development to downtown and our neighborhood.”
Zimmerman is the chair-elect of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), the booster organization Council funds to run the Business Improvement District (BID). Those funds pay what Triad City Beat has reported as Zack Matheny’s $172,058 salary as President and CEO of DGI. Matheny is also the District 3 representative on city council.
NAACP Greensboro president Kay Brown has a problem with that. Brown gave YES! Weekly the following condensed and edited version of her closing remarks at the August 7 Zoom meeting.
“What I’m hearing from my neighbors and colleagues is a concern that, as unexpected costs have been encountered, some council members who voted for the Lidl sale may be having second thoughts about the city’s responsibility to clean up that site. Many of us fear this may open the door for other deals to be made, including one keeping that space as a parking lot for the developer who is councilmember Matheny’s board chair at DGI.”
Brown called this “an unacceptable conflict of interest” and said that Matheny “should not be taking part in conversations about what will happen with that site.” She closed with a call for action:
“I’ve watched council meetings where we’ve dropped millions on projects in West Greensboro that have gone over budget, where we’ve found money for trolleys and everything else. So here we have an East Greensboro community demanding that the city clean up this site so that the community can get the grocery store it wants, which is Lidl. The demographics of Greensboro have changed, what is acceptable in Greensboro has changed, and we’re saying as a community that either Council is going to get with it or get gone.”
The same evening as the August 7 meeting, City Manager Jaiyeoba sent the following update to Greensboro’s mayor and city council:
“As of today, Staff has spoken with Lidl representatives and asked them directly if they are still interested in the site at W. Gate City and South Elm. They confirmed their interest. Similarly, City staff has been in communication with NC Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and have learned that the environmental situation at the ‘Lidl site’ is not as dire as the developer had assumed. We now understand that our Brownfields Agreement recorded at the Guilford County Register of Deeds is still in effect and remains in effect in perpetuity unless canceled by DEQ. However, we also understand that it can be modified by DEQ based on actual construction plans. We have also confirmed that the DEQ regulations under which the Agreement was executed have not changed.”
Jaiyeoba’s claim that those regulations “have not changed” appears to contradict multiple statements Schwartz made to the News & Record, Triad Business Journal, The Rhino Times, WXII, and WFMY since July 20, all of which reported her having said that NC DEQ standards have changed in the last decade.
The redevelopment property is the former site of several industrial businesses, including a coal gasification plant and a body shop, that leaked petroleum products into the soil. In 2002, the city moved the planned baseball stadium due to contamination at that site. In 2015, the city received more than $6 million in Federal Grant money for environmental cleanup on that block.
In her August 8 response to a FOIA request for records of federal funding to the City of Greensboro for that cleanup, EPA Information Specialist Gwendolyn Woodard-Burrell wrote “We have not been able to physically access the records due to an unforeseen building maintenance issue.”
“We’re certainly concerned about the contamination,” said Hightower to YES! Weekly on August 4, “and I think we need to find the fastest but safest way to remediate it and get a grocery store in there. We’ve been patient, but we’re getting tired after these years of empty promises. We’ve gotten weary, but we don’t give up.”
Ian McDowell is an award-winning author and journalist whose book I Ain’t Resisting: the City of Greensboro and the Killing of Marcus Smith will be published in September by Scuppernong Editions.
