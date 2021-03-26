A Helping Hand: Recognizing World Doula Week

One of the oldest professions is being recognized this week—the act of assisting another with bringing new life into the world.
From midwifery to the practice of doulas, the job is an important one.
Indeed, it has stood the test of time and continues to not only withstand modern medicine but grown as time goes on.
This week, March 22-28, the world recognizes the practice and those who work tirelessly in it with World Doula Week. The purpose of World Doula Week is to empower doulas all over the world to improve the physiological, social, emotional, and psychological health of women, newborns, and families in birth and the postpartum period, according to the event’s website. A doula is defined as a trained companion, though not a healthcare professional, who supports another individual (the doula’s client) through a significant health-related experience, including but not limited to childbirth, miscarriage, induced abortion or stillbirth, or non-reproductive experiences such as dying.
Angie Rosier of Angie’s Doula Services in the Triad area said she quickly fell in love with the work when she became a doula by accident in 2003. Since then, she has attended over 1,200 births in 35 different facilities across the nation.
“A doula focuses on some important aspects of childbirth that no one else will address; for instance, the very human experience of birth for the birthing person and the partner. It is an incredibly emotional and intense time. Doulas help customize the birth experience. Another focus doulas have is comfort measures—physical and emotional,” Rosier said. “Doulas want their clients to have positive birth experiences. Doulas are like diplomatic watchdogs, helping their clients be aware of all their options at all times and to navigate our giant medical system to achieve a personal and hopefully empowering birth experience.”
For Cassey Mapp-Ahmed, the experience was more personal. After having a challenging pregnancy and delivery, she decided to learn more about the purpose and significance of a doula. She also learned more about the challenges women of color and low-income face regarding health disparities, reproductive justice, and high infant/mortality rates, becoming an advocate for change. Five years later, she battles these through her work as founder and CEO of Village Sis Doula, LLC.
“I am now trained in the following: postpartum doula, bereavement doula, fertility doula, belly binding, yoni steams, health coaching, as well as numerous supporting certifications. Therefore, as the CEO/Founder of Village Sis Doula, LLC, I am passionate to apply a collective community asset-building approach to reduce health disparities and to uplift the health/wellness in our community (Village).”
World Doula Week started in Israel as the first Doula Day took place on March 22, 2011. What started as a project spearheaded by Ruti Karni Horowitz and joined by the Childbirth and Postpartum Professional Association (CAPPA) now includes all doula and doula organizations worldwide. The event is celebrated March 22-28 annually because March 22nd is the Spring Equinox, which often represents the return of fertility in a number of cultures.
During the week-long event, there are events all over the world that highlight the benefits of having a doula present at birth and in the postpartum period, including but not limited to: reducing the incidence of c-sections, shortening the length of labor, reducing the requests of epidural and analgesic, can reduce the incidence of postpartum mood disorders, increases breastfeeding initiation and continuation, increases mother’s satisfaction with the birthing experience and may increase the parents’ confidence level when caring for their newborn.
Rosier said while she plans to post the obligatory social media post, she hopes to meet some friends in person, as well.
“Doulas have long been some of my closest friends, so I will connect with them, and I hope to attend a birth or two,” she said.
Mapp-Ahmed said that her agency would be providing educational information and prizes around what they do for the week.
“Village Sis Doula, LLC will provide various educational tools to provide information about doula work, as it relates to the following: history, meaning, significance, statistical data, types of doula work, methods to become a birth worker, how to support a gestational individual, nurturing a health pregnancy, free prizes, and discounts,” Mapp-Ahmed said.
A doula’s services may extend to providing support to their client’s partner, family, and friends. Their primary goal and role is to help their client feel safe and comfortable while assisting the client’s healthcare professionals in overall medical care. Some doulas are strictly volunteer while others are paid for their services by clients, medical institutions, or private and public organizations.
Rosier said that getting know your client and what is important to them is crucial to helping them have a positive birthing experience.
“We talk about comfort measures and how babies rotate in the pelvis as well as how they may cope in stressful situations. Doulas are accessible,” she said. “Most people cannot just call up their doctor to chat, but your doula is available to you for any questions and concerns you may have. Doulas address the human experience of birth in its entirety.”
Mapp-Ahmed said that the most important thing is trust along with the agency’s collective community asset-building approach.
“Most importantly, we strive to provide safe, culturally competent, and client-centered care to establish a trusting relationship with all our clients and Village Partners,” she said.
Unlike a physician, midwife, or nurse, a doula cannot administer medication or other medical treatment or give medical advice. They may need to complete various training and certifications that vary throughout locations around the world.
For both women being a doula is an experience that every birthing woman can experience, whether you’re thinking of getting pregnant or have already had a baby. As Mapp-Ahmed put it, “it is never too early or too late to hire a doula.”
“The ability to provide spiritual, physical, and emotional support to a family during the most vulnerable and rewarding times of their life is a blessing. Every child born into the community (Village) is a celebration for our entire Village,” she said. “The transition of life into the world is a divine feeling of an energy shift. The role of a doula is a very intimate, trusting, and empowering bond formed with the client.”
Rosier said that the experience entails spending a “good deal of time with their clients long before labor begins,” which includes their families when coming up with a care plan for their clients.
“Doulas provide a good deal of individualized childbirth prep, help you know more accurately what to expect, and understand options. Doulas are on call all the time and join you at some point during the labor process and remain with you until after the baby is born and you are settled,” Rosier said. “They help you know what your tools are and when to use them. Doulas are an essential part of the birth team.”
Both women agree that guiding parents into a better place when bringing a little one into the world is what continues to keep them going.
“As the child was coming into the world, the look in the gestational individual’s eyes was of genuine gratitude and amazement of the miracle that just occurred,” Mapp-Ahmed said. “The gestational parent looked into my eyes as we embraced each other and simply stated, ‘thank you for being there for me!’”
Rosier said she loves guiding parents into their power.
“Doulas are temporary fixtures in people’s lives. My goal is always to leave people better than I found them; empowered women, stronger couples, confident parents.”
