The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting had just occurred at 217 Cool Springs Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Officers immediately responded to the address to investigate and discovered the victime suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Forsyth County Emergency Services also responded and upon arrival pronounced Karla Ragsdale Essick/54/F deceased at the scene.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. The investigation is in the early stages and authorities remain on scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by a neighbor, Hermon Lowell Aycoth. Aycoth, 87 of 218 Cool Springs Road, Winston-Salem, NC remained at the scene waiting for police to arrive, and was taken into custody without incident.
Mr. Aycoth has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.
At the time of this public records release, no further information is being released.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
This is the 15th homicide to occur in 2020, as compared to 14 homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
