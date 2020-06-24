HIGH POINT, NC (June 24, 2020) – On Mon., June 22, Senior Resources of Guilford “Operation Fan” and The United Way of Greater High Point’s “Fans for Seniors” programs distributed box fans to local seniors and individuals in need at The Salvation Army of High Point as part of their annual summer giveaway program!
A total of 86 fans were distributed at no cost to Guilford County seniors aged 60 years or older, disabled adults, and individuals with home cooling situations that presented a threat to their health and well-being. For seniors and families experiencing a home cooling emergency, but were unable to attend the distribution on Monday, please contact Senior Resources of Guilford or visit West End Ministries at 903 English Road on Thursday, June 25 from 2pm-4pm for another Fan Giveaway.
“Every year we look forward to partnering with United Way of High Point’s Fans for Seniors and Senior Resources of Guilford Operation Fan program,” explains Antoine Dalton, Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army of High Point. “This event allows us the opportunity to address a unique need that is often taken for granted, especially as many of our clients are experiencing a financial strain right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that this fan giveaway will provide comfort during the summer months, especially for those with health conditions.”
Fans are still needed as the potential for extreme summer temperatures will continue to increase in the High Point area through the summer months. Donors wishing to help their neighbors in need are encouraged to deliver new box fans or make a monetary donation to the United Way of Greater High Point at 815 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262.
Operation Fan is sponsored by Senior Resources of Guilford County, United Way of Greater High Point, and The High Point Enterprise! For questions, or more information, please call 336-333-6981.
