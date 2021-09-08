8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 9-15

NC Comedy Festival - Sept. 3-12, 2021 - The NC Comedy Festival kicks off Friday with sketch, improv and stand up shows galore throughout the Triad. The festival runs through September 12. For more information about show, performers, and tickets, visit www.nccomedyfestival.com.
NC Folkfest 2021 - Sept. 10-12, 2021 - The 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will be held in Downtown Greensboro beginning Friday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 12. The three-day music festival will headquarter at the Greensboro Cultural Center on N. Davie Street. The event is free and open to the public. For more information including acts, showtimes and performance stages and locations, visit ncfolkfest.com.
CBC Bluegrass Festival - Sept. 11, 2021 - The ninth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival will be held in Mocksville on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music will be provided by Scythian, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, His and Hers, BackPorch Bluegrass, and Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road. There will be free kids’ activities, vendors, auctions, a classic car show and food. Tickets for the event cost $15 and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For more information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Rock The Point - Radio Revolver - Sept. 11, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Sept. 11 will feature live music from The Plaids. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
Industry Hill Block Party - Sept. 11, 2021 - Catbird Arts and Events, and Mixxer WS will host the Industry Hill Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 9 p.m. The event, held at 1375 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is free and open to the public. There will be vendors and live demonstrations for attendees.
Black Luxe Expo - Sept. 11, 2021 - Black Luxe and Co. presents the 2021 Black Luxe Expo on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the High Point Theatre. There will be food trucks, live entertainment, vendors and giveaways. For more information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival - Sept. 12, 2021 - The 2021 Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held in Downtown Winston-Salem (on the N. Liberty Street area) on Sunday, Sept.12 from 1 to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks of all kinds, drinks and live music. This event is free and open to the public.
Summer Parks Concert Series - Sept. 12, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County presents the 2021 Summer Park Concert Series. This week’s concert will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Triad Park and will feature music from The Martha Basset Show featuring Chance McCoy, Beth McKee and Presley Barker. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. This family friendly event will have food trucks and refreshments available for purchase. It will also act as a food drive to benefit The Second Harvest Food Bank. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.intothearts.org/parks2021.
