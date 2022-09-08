8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 8-14

Comedy - Sept. 2-11, 2022 - The North Carolina Comedy Festival will be held from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 11. The headquarters for this event is at The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro. This is a multi-day comedy festival featuring comics from all over North America and Canada. Shows included standup, improv and sketch. For more information or tickets, visit www.nccomedyfestival.com.
Folk Fest - Sept. 9-11, 2022 - The N.C. Folk Fest, in partnership with the City of Greensboro, will hold its annual festival from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11 in Downtown Greensboro. There will be food, global artists, handmade crafts and fun for all ages. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the schedule, performances, vendors and more, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.
Rock’N’Roll - Sept. 9-11, 2022 - Winston-Salem Cycling will host Gears and Guitars Music Festival from September 9 to Sunday, September 11, at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem. There will be free live music, craft beer and food. For more information or a schedule line up, visit www.winstonsalemcycling.com.
Fiesta - Sept. 10, 2022 - The Hispanic League of Winston Salem will host its 30th annual Fiesta on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event, held at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Downtown Winston-Salem, is free and open to the public. There will be food, drinks, live music, games and more. For more information, visit, https://www.hispanicleague.org/fiesta-2022.
Bluegrass - Sept. 10, 2022 - Carolina Bible Camp will host its 10th annual Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, September 10 beginning at 10 a.m. The event, located at Carolina Bible Camp in Mocksville, will feature The Kruger Brothers. Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the gate, and children under the age of 12 are free. For more information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Community Day - Sept. 10, 2022 - The High Point Police Department will host its HPPD Community Day on Saturday, September 10 at Washington Terrace Park, located on Gordon Street in High Point. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be bounce houses, outdoor games, kickball competitions, and food. There will be demonstrations from the HPPD's K-9 and Tact Team and a NC Highway Patrol helicopter. Free health screenings and flu shots will be available onsite.
Townhall - Sept. 13, 2022 - The Guilford County Rainbow Coalition and Greensboro Pride will host a LGBTQIA+ Townhall at Elsewhere Museum, located at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, on Tuesday, September 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The community conversation will focus on the current state of affairs, needs and political climate. There will be light refreshments available and this event is free and open to the public.
Beer Takeover - Sept. 14, 2022 - Greensboro Pride will host Takeover at Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, on Wednesday, September 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event includes the introduction of the 2022 Pride Brew. Entry is free for those 21 and up.
