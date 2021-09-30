8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 30 - October 5

Oktoberfest - Oct. 1-3, 2021 - SouthEnd Brewing Co will host Oktoberfest from Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 3. The free three-day event will offer beer, food trucks, games, live music and a vendor market. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2032590130239298/?active_tab=discussion.
Friday Night Live - Oct. 1, 2021 - Friday Night Live, hosted by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), will be held Friday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Battleground Avenue, between Lindsay and Smith Streets - near Autotrends. Friday’s concert will feature reggae rock group Signal Fire, a Wilmington, N.C. based band who has released three albums and collaborated with notable musicians within the international reggae community. Similar to previous Friday Night Live performances, concert-goers can enjoy on-site beer sales from local breweries, as well as food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided. For complete details,including food and alcohol regulations, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Music in the Park - Oct. 1, 2021 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music in the Park on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m at Wren Miller Park. This month’s event will feature music from JaxonJill. There will be food vendors, including but not limited to: Gunny Smitty's Hotdogs, Boho Berries, Baconessence, Sunset Slush, Ice Queen, Funnel Cake Factory, and Four Saints Brewing.
IdeasCity WS - Oct. 2, 2021- An outdoor festival marking a collaboration between Wake Forest University, New York City’s New Museum and local community partners will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Bailey Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Winston-Salem. Artists, entrepreneurs, designers, and inventors will display working ideas poised to move our communities forward as we imagine a post-pandemic Winston-Salem. The event is free and open to the public.
Rock The Point - Brooke McBride - Oct. 2, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Oct. 2 will feature live music from Brooke McBride. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
SECCA 65th Anniversary - Oct. 2, 2021 - SECCA will celebrate 65 years of contemporary art and culture in the scenic southeast with a 65th Birthday Party on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. on its back lawn.
The event will feature live music by Bowerbirds, dinner, cocktails, and more. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. Ticket price includes admission to the concert and afterparty. For more information, visit www.secca.org.
Art In the Arboretum - Oct. 3, 2021 - Greensboro Beautiful will host the 17th Annual Art in the Arboretum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Greensboro Arboretum, located within Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. There will be 40 fine art and craft artists in attendance and featured art will include glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood fiber and more. Admission is free. The event will feature two food courts, a beer and wine garden, practical gardening tips, and wandering street performers. For more information, call (336) 373-2199.
Greensboro Jewish Food Festival - Oct. 4, 2021 - Temple Emanuel will host the Greensboro Jewish Food Festival on Oct. 24, and the deadline to pre-order is Oct. 4. The food menu includes: brisket; challah; Pastrami/Corned Beef Sandwich kit, complete with 1 lb. of meat, 6 slices of Jewish rye bread, mustard, and sauerkraut; matzo ball soup, knishes, babka, and more. Order by Oct. 4 at www.gsojfoodfest.org and drive through to pick up Oct. 24.
