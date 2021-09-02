8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 3-8

NC Comedy Festival - Sept. 3-12, 2021 - The NC Comedy Festival kicks off Friday with sketch, improv and stand up shows galore throughout the Triad. The festival runs through September 12. For more information about show, performers, and tickets, visit www.nccomedyfestival.com.
First Friday Art Park - Sept. 3, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc and Arts Alliance of Greensboro will host First Friday Art Park at Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. Painters, potters, and other artists are encouraged to make their way to Center City Park for demos and hands-on projects led by artist-instructors from Art Alliance. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. This event is free but registration is recommended for select programs to ensure capacity limits are kept within the required framework.
Music in the Park - Sept. 3, 2021 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music in the Park at Wrenn Miller Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by The Plaids. Vendors include Gunny Smitty's Hotdogs, West Coast Wanderer, Sunset Slush, Duck Donuts, and Pig Pounder. The event is free and open to the public.
Summer On Liberty - Sept. 4, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from The Ladies Auxiliary on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival - Sept. 4-5, 2021 - The 10th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be held on September 4-5, 2021 at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point. Gates will open at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For performance lineup and tickets, visit coltranejazzfest.com for more information.
Labor Day and Let’s Celebrate Everything - Sept. 4, 2021 - Coalpit Live presents the Labor Day and Let’s Celebrate Everything event on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. The event is free and begins at 5 p.m. There will be music by the Gin Blossoms, Crenshaw Pentecostal, and Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts.
City Sunsets - Sept. 4, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc presents City Sunsets: Summer Concert Series held at Center City Park on Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. This week’s entertainment will be provided by Viva la Muerte. The event is free and open to the public.
Strike Up the Band! Labor Day Weekend Concert - Sept. 5, 2021 - Sponsored by Incendiary Brewing, the Piedmont Wind Symphony will hold a live concert in the Coal Pit at Bailey Power Plant beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free with admission.
