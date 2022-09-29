8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 29-October 4

Fair - Sept. 30- Oct. 9, 2022 - The Carolina Classic Fair will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex, located at 2825 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, beginning Friday, September 30 and running nightly until October 9. Advance ticket sales are available at the box office, located at 414 Deacon Blvd. For hours, performance schedules, and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3180256468853701/3180256488853699/?active_tab=about.
Live Music - Sept. 30, 2022 - ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host music from the musical duo BRAVE on Friday, September 30. The female duo brings to the stage a cross-section of funk, soul, and thought-provoking rhythm. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on Roarws.com.
Oktoberfest - Oct. 1, 2022 - Southend Brewing Co. will host its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 10 p.m. The event, located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will feature games, food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and local breweries.
Art - Oct. 1, 2022 - High Point X Design (HPxD) and Sherwin-Williams are partnering with the High Point Public Library to host a community-wide art project at the High Point Farmers Market on Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. With the help of High Point artists, makers and community members, furniture waste will be transformed into colorful wood shapes that will be used to create new works of art displayed throughout the city. Sherwin-Williams will provide paints and brushes, and HPxD’s member furniture companies will provide the wood. Staff from both companies will be on hand to help. All ages are welcome to drop by the market anytime between 9 a.m. and noon and turn what would have been trash into pieces of art. For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi at jane@hpxd.org.
Craft Fair - Oct. 1, 2022 - Covenant Church's 15th Annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair will be Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, held at Covenant Church United Methodist at 1526 Skeet Club Road in High Point, will be free and open to the public. There will be spiced cider, vendors, and door prizes for attendees.
Sake - Oct. 1, 2022 - Toshi’s Cafe, located at 5710 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, will host a sake tasting session on Saturday, October 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cigars and Bourbon - Oct. 2, 2022 - Cahoots and Stock+Grain Assembly Food Hall, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Pont, will host a Cigar+Bourbon Tasting on Sunday, October 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register or for more information, email infor@bevelryandcahoots.com.
Drag Brunch - Oct. 2, 2022 - Joymongers Barrell Hall, located at 480 W. End Blvd in Winston-Salem, will host FemFest NC’s Draglesque Brunch, on Sunday, October 2 from noon to 3 p.m. Local performers will showcase talents with proceeds benefitting Forsyth Family Services Emergency Shelter. Lobster Dogs food truck will be in attendance and there is a $10 admission price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.