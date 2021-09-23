8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 23 - 28

Gears and Guitars - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - The Gears and Guitars Music festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26 at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. For more information on acts, performance times and festival information, visit www.gearsandguitarsfest.com.
Festival of Books - Sept. 23-26, 2021- Bookmarks presents The 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors this weekend at various locations in Winston Salem. The festival will feature local and popular authors and books. For more information on authors, books and events, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/Festival.
WS Fashion Week - Sept.17-25, 2021 - The 2021 Winston-Salem Fashion Week will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 25 with designer showcases at SECCA. For more information, showtimes and locations, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
Greener Side Comedy Hour - Sept. 24, 2021 - The Green Bean on Elm, located at 341 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host a late night stand up comedy show on Friday, Sept. 24 to help showcase the comedy community in the area. The event is hosted by Nick Ciaccia. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Live with Pentley Holmes - Sept. 24, 2021 - Little Brother Brewing presents live with Pentley Holmes on Friday, Sept. 24 at 348 S. Elm Street in Greensboro. The music show begins at 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Groove Jam X - Sept. 25, 2021 - The Groove Jam X Music Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Doodad Farm from 2 to 11 p.m. The music festival acts as a food drive and fundraiser benefiting the Greensboro Urban Ministry. For more information on performances, schedules and the festival, visit www.groovejamgreensboro.com.
Rock The Point - Huckleberry Shyne - Sept. 25, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Sept. 25 will feature live music from Huckleberry Shyne. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
Jazz Night at the Kettle - Sept. 25, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St., will host Jazz Night at the Kettle on Saturday, September 25, beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by The Brandon Mitchell Four Piece. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/816400975731000/?active_tab=discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.