8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 22-27

Fashion Week - Sept. 23-25, 2022 - Audacity Productions, in partnership with SECCA, Goodwill Northwest North Carolina, Forsyth Central County Library and Innovation Quarter, will feature the 8th annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week Runway Shows, starting on Friday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. and running until Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. There will be shows at Bailey Park, Innovation Quarter and SECCA in Winston-Salem. This event will feature three days of looks from local designers, boutiques and retail stores. There will also be vendors on site. For more information, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
Bluegrass - Sept. 23-24, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, located at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host The Kernersville BrewGrass Festival from Friday, September 23 beginning at 6 p.m. through Sunday, September 25. Bands this year include Bands: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Bradley Turner & Friends, Sadowgrass,
Off The Rails, and All-Star Jam. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/221695043510179/?active_tab=about.
Oktoberfest - Sept. 24, 2022 - Paddled South Brewing Company, located at 602 N. Main St. in High Point, will host its Oktoberfest Street Party on Saturday, September 24. There will be live music, food trucks, fire trucks, face painting, cigars, desserts, prizes and more.
Art - Sept. 24, 2022 - SECCA will host an opening reception for its Southern Idiom exhibition highlighting WAVWRX, an audiovisual project by interdisciplinary artist Jaeson Pitt, on Sunday, September 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hanes House in Winston-Salem. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Festival - Sept. 24, 2022 - The City of Thomasville will host Everybody’s Day on September 24 in Downtown Thomasville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be arts & crafts, live music, carnival rides, vendors, and food.
UnityFest - Sept. 24, 2022 - The 12th annual Washington Street Unity Fest will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park in High Point. The free, family-friendly festival will feature live music by The Hamiltones and Braco. There will be vendors, food, bounce houses, games, and more.
Tacos&Tequila - Sept. 24, 2022 - United Festival Productions and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host Greensboro’s Taco and Margarita 2022 Festival on Saturday, September 24 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Gates open at 11 a.m. for VIPs and noon for the general public. For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com/greensboro-taco-and-margarita-festival-greensboro-north-carolina-09-24-2022/event/2D005CBBCC5377B2.
8. Pride Festival - Sept. 25, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues and Preservation Society will host the Blues and Food Market Renaissance on Sunday, September 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Shops, located at 2521 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro. This event will feature free resources, food, live music and vendors
