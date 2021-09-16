8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 16 - 21
Merlefest - Sept. 16-19, 2021 - Merlefest 2021 will run from Thursday, September 16 to Sunday, September 19 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. each morning. Vendors of all types - food, crafts, instruments, etc. - will be onsite and camping grounds will be available for those interested. For more information about show, performers, and tickets, visit www.merlefest.org or call 1-800-343-7857.
Pow Wow Competition - Sept. 17-19, 2021- The Guilford Native American Association will host the 44th annual Pow Wow from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 at Greensboro Country Park, located at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Pow Wow time is that time of year when Native Americans get together to dance, sing, visit with old friends and meet new ones. There will be dance and drum competitions, arts and crafts, and traditional foods. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information about the event, performers or a schedule, visit Guilfordnative.com.
WS Fashion Week - Sept.17-25, 2021 - The 2021 Winston-Salem Fashion Week will kick off Friday, September 17 with designer showcases at Innovation Quarter and at SECCA on September 25. There will be a special Swap Across America Winston Salem Edition on September 18 and 19 at the Hampton Inn Downtown, on N. Cherry Street in Winston-Salem, with doors opening at 2 p.m. For more information, showtimes and locations, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
Latin Festival - Sept. 18, 2021 - The Rosa Foundation will host its annual Veinte Veinte Latin Festival on Saturday, September 18 at Barber Park, located at 1500 Dans Road, in Greensboro. The festival is free and gates open at noon. There will be live music, vendors, a DJ, informational booths and food. For more information, visit www.rosa-foundation.com.
Fall Vintage Market - Sept. 18, 2021 - Korner’s Folly will host its annual Fall Vintage Market on Saturday, September 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 413 S. Main Street in Kernersville. There will be local, handmade and vintage items for sale from an array of vendors in an outdoor market on the grounds of Historic Korner’s Folly. There will also be self-guided tours of the 22 room historic house museum. For more information, visit www.kornersfolly.org.
International Village - Sept. 18, 2021 - The City of Winston-Salem’s Human Relation’s Commission will host the International Village Food and Music Festival on Saturday, September 18 at the Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem. The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.internationalvillage.ws.
National Dance Day GSO - Sept. 18, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc will host National Dance Day GSO on Saturday, September 18, at LeBauer Park. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and a vendor market. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to rest after the festivities.
Downtown Unity Drive 2021 - Sept. 18, 2021 - The Greensboro Downtown Unity Drive for Immigration Reform will host the 2021 Downtown Unity Drive on Saturday, September 18 at 4 p.m. The drive will meet up in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue, and drive a coordinated loop on Friendly Avenue through downtown and back. There will be water, granola bars and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.