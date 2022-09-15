8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 15-20

- Live Music - Sept. 16-18, 2022 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host Flat Fest. The 3-day music festival celebrating the grand reopening of The Flat Iron will kick off the party on Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. with Night Blooms, Josh King’s Fools, and Old Heavy Hands. Sounds from Sacred Steel, Ranford Almond and Ranford’s Dead will be on display Saturday. On Sunday, September 18, the songwriters will close out the festival. For more information or tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/k/9909755/flat-fest-2-day-pass-greensboro-flat-iron.
- Fashion Week - Sept. 17-18, 2022 - Winston-Salem Fashion Week will host its annual WSFW Style and Swap event from Saturday, September 17 through Sunday, September 18 at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Downtown Winston-Salem. Swap your unwanted clothes and accessories for something new. Guests may bring up to 3 new or gently used fashionable items to participate in the clothing swap. Receive free styling tips from professional stylists. Enjoy music, food, drinks and more. This event is free but space is limited. Register for swap rules and reserve your space. For more information, visit www.wsfashionweek.com
- Bar Crawl - Sept. 17, 2022 - Otis & Wawa will host the GSO Pride Bar Crawl on Saturday, September 17 beginning at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Greensboro Pride and the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. Tickets are $20 for a Pride Crawler Ticket and $40 for a VIP Ticket. Must be 21+ to participate. Tickets are available at buytickets.at/otisandwawa/735955/r/facebook. Event registration begins at 3 p.m. on the rooftop of OneThirteen Brewhouse at 113 Greene St. in Greensboro. The bar crawl wraps up at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 W Lewis St. Greensboro, with an evening of drag performances. There will be a pre-party for giveaways, drink specials, and performances from Anna Yacht, J-Lo Jonez, Karma Killz, Taylor Knight Addams St. James, and Brenda the Drag Queen. No tickets required. Must be 21+ to enter.
- Groove Jam - Sept. 17, 2022 - Doodad Farm will host Groove Jam XI on Saturday, September 17 from 2 to 11 p.m. The event, held at Doodad Farm located at 4701 Land Rd. in Greensboro, is a music festival, food drive and fundraiser benefiting the Greensboro Urban Ministry. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, and games. Coolers are welcome. The admission is a suggested minimum $15.00 donation. All festival goers are asked to bring nonperishable food items for our local food bank. For more information, volunteer opportunities or advance ticket sales, call Rich Lerner (336) 314-3336. More details at groovejamgreensboro.com.
- Dance - Sept. 17, 2022 - Downtown Parks Inc will host National Dance Day on Saturday, September 17 at LeBauer Park from 1 to 9 p.m. National Dance Day GSO is an annual celebration of coming together through dance. Join professional dancers representing a variety of cultural styles and genres. Food trucks and vendors will also be onsite.
- Block Party - Sept. 17, 2022 - iAlign Dance Company will host a Dancin’ in the Streets Block Party on Saturday, September 17 at 243 Commerce St. in Greensboro. The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be a "September - The Ultimate Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute" as well as performances by Candi "Sugafoot" Herbin and Satyr.Black. There will be food trucks, vendors, and iAlign Dance Company will be performing. Visit www.ialigndance.com for more information or to register as a vendor or food truck.
- Food Truck - Sept. 18, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event, which features more than 20 food trucks, will be held at 216 E. 9th Street and surrounding streets. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/594399298606453/?active_tab=about.
- Pride Festival - Sept. 18, 2022 - Greensboro Pride will host the 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday, September 18. The 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival kicks off with Triad Pride Performing Arts and a parade of colors by the Tarheel Leather Club. The Festival. Celebrate all things Pride with performers, musicians, food trucks, KidZone (sponsored by the Greensboro Children’s Museum) and vendors. Ada Vox, Runner-up from “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe” on Paramount + & top 8 finalists from ABC’s American Idol. Pride will also feature the Legends of Drag, Dana St. James, Ebony Addams, and LaWanda Jackson, as well as Greensboro Legends Paisley Parque, Tia Chanella, Rose Jackson and Crystal Frost. Get a VIP Ticket to meet Ada Vox and the Legends of Drag at www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-meet-greet-with-ada-vox-and-drag-legends-tickets-411374511237. VIP tickets are $25 each. The festival is free and open to the public.
