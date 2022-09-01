8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: September 1-6

Comedy - Sept. 2-11, 2022 - The North Carolina Comedy Festival will be held from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 11. The headquarters for this event is at The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro. This is a multi-day comedy festival featuring comics from all over North America and Canada. Shows included standup, improv and sketch. For more information or tickets, visit www.nccomedyfestival.com.
Live Music - Sept. 2, 2022 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music In the Park on Friday, September 2 beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Wrenn Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown and will feature music from Radio Revolver. Based in Greensboro, the four-member outfit is comprised of veteran musicians from diverse backgrounds. Vendors will be onsite for food and drink: @FourSaintsBrewing will be serving craft beer. Food trucks include: @MartysBBQ2, @bohoberriesNC, @gunnysmittyshotdogs, @baconessence, @konaiceexperience, and desserts by @CakesByB.
Concert - Sept. 2, 2022 - The Downtown Arts District Association will host its First Friday Gallery Hop on Friday, September 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. This event, held at Winston-Salem’s Sixth and Trade Streets, features exhibitions for local artists and a food popup. For more information, visit www.dadagalleryhop.com.
Live Jazz - Sept. 3-4, 2022 - High Point’s Friends of John Coltrane will host the 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz Blues Festival beginning on Saturday, September 3 and ending the evening of Sunday, September 4. Gates open on both days at 3 p.m. Performers include Patti Labelle, Chris Botti, Christian McBride, Kirk Whalum and Jessy J. For more information, including tickets and schedule line up, visit www.coltranejazzfest.com.
Block Party - Sept. 3, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host the Foothills Brewing Fourth Street Block Party on Saturday, September 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will be held at Foothills Brewing, located at 638 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem. Fourth Street will be closed directly in front of Foothills Brewing. Music will be provided by Vagabond Saints Society. This event is free and open to the public.
Party- Sept. 3, 2022 - The Castle Presents will host the Glow: End of Summer Bash on Saturday, September 3 beginning at 7 p.m at Castle McCulloch, located at 3925 Kivett Drive in Jamestown. This summer party will feature foam cannons, contests, music, cold drinks and fun. This is a 21 and up event. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.
Funk - Sept. 4, 2022 - Ziggys. Space, located at1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host Funk-utopia on Saturday, September 4. The event will feature music from Funk You, Funk Mob, The Kind Thieves and Ranford Almond.
8. Street Concert - Sept. 5, 2022 - Fair Witness Fancy Drinks and EMBER Audio+Design presents the Labor Day Street Party/Salvo Album Release Show Featuring Salvo (formerly Pain) and NC favorite Alternative Champs, on Saturday, September 5. The show will take place at Fair Witness Fancy Drinks, located at 290 4th St. E in Winston-Salem and will begin at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks, Rock & Roll Karaoke, a kids play area, and music. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs.
