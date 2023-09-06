8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Sept. 7 - 12, 2023

Free Movie - Sept. 8, 2023 - a/perture Cinema will host an a/mobile screening at MUSE Winston-Salem, located at 226 S. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem on Friday, September 8. They will show Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. The Wutyasay food truck will be on hand to provide meals for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Drag Bingo - Sept. 8, 2023 - The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center will host Green Queen Bingo on Friday, September 8 at Piedmont Hall, located at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. The event is presented by Truiliant Federal Credit Union and hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://guilfordgreenfoundation.org/ggf-events/green-queen-bingo/.
Live Music - Sept. 8, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Them Connells and Them Pants on Friday, September 8. For more information, visit www.theramkat.com.
Vendors - Sept. 9, 2023 - Black Luxe & Co will host its 4th annual Black Luxe Expo on Saturday, September 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. There will be live entertainment, a DJ, shopping, food trucks, a free Interactive Photo booth, raffles and giveaways, a kid's zone and a space for adult games. For more information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
Live Music - Sept. 9, 2023 - The Deck, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, will host live music by the Stone Parker Band on Saturday, September 9.
Festival- Sept. 9, 2023 - Living Is Finally Enjoyable (L.I.F.E.) W-S, Inc., will present the eighth annual Festival for the Homeless from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Gateway Commons Park, 1580 Oak St. in Winston-Salem. This is a rain-or-shine event and is free to the public. Services that will be provided to the homeless population during the festival include haircuts, food, clothing, bags with useful items to take away, and live entertainment. The Winston-Salem State University Mobile Health Care Unit will be on-site to do vital signs testing and provide health-care information. Jennifer Castillo, L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., board member, will run the Kidz Zone. Ronald Reginald King, the Voice of the Festival for the Homeless, will be the Master of Ceremonies. The Big 4 Choir, The Claptones, Real Love, spoken-word artist Spencer Aubrey, singer-songwriter and Tiffany Thompson, Magical Men, Uncle Watson’s Widow, Signature Soundz, will perform. EJ Production (Earnest Johnson) will provide sound production.
Free Community - Sept. 10, 2023 - The United Way of Forsyth County will host a community event called Bridging 52 on Sunday, September 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. for its 100th anniversary celebration. This event will be held on and adjacent to the Fourth Street bridge overlooking Hwy 52, and is free and open to the public. There will be family activities, food trucks, guest speakers, live music, and a community art project.
Live Music - Sept. 10, 2023 - Cohab Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host live music by Dogs In A Pile& Tand with The Wright Avenue on Sunday, September 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://cohab.space/events/category/music/.
