8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Sept. 13 - 19, 2023

Free Movie - Sept. 15, 2023 - a/perture Cinema will host a/mobile screening at Bailey Park, located at 445 Patterson Ave. in Downtown Winston-Salem, as part of its 2023 Innovation & Cinema event, on Friday, September 15. They will show Space Jam: A New Legacy. Vendors will open to the public at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Drinks will be provided by Incendiary Brewing Company and food provided by Curbing Your Appetite, Carrie’s Girls. This event is free and open to the public.
Free Movie - Sept. 15, 2023 - The School of Rock Greensboro will host a free movie night on Friday, September 15 at Harmon Park, located at 152 S. Main St. in Kernersville. This free event starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, Super Mario Brothers, will start after sunset. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on.
Music Festival - Sept. 15-16, 2023 - Ziggy’s will host the High Point Music Festival beginning on Friday, September 15, and running through Saturday, September 16 at Stock+Grain Assembly, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Point. Tickets, layout, and show information are online at www.highpointmusicfestival.com.
Festival - Sept. 16, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host its 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival on Saturday, September 16 at City Lake Park, located at 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free festival will feature artists, live music, food trucks, art activities, and live performances.
Latin Festival - Sept. 16, 2023 - The Rosa Foundation will host its Veinte Veinte Vision Latin Festival on Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Barber Park Amphitheater, located at 1500 Barber Park in Greensboro. There will be live music, dancing, community vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music- Sept. 16, 2023 - Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the eighth annual Parks Concert Series beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville. Souljam will perform. There will be free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts. All concerts are free and family-friendly.
Live Music - Sept. 16, 2023 - Archdale Park and Recreation will host an End of Summer Bash on Saturday, September 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Creekside Park, located at 214 Park Road in Archdale. This free, family-friendly event will host live music by the Plaids, dancing, food trucks, and interactive vendors. Bring your own chair or blanker.
Crafts - Sept. 17, 2023 - Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host a Camel City Craft Fair on Sunday, September 17 from noon to 5 p.m. The local market will feature artists and makers selling handmade items, food trucks, live music, and sweet treats.
