8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 7 - 12

Shakori Hills- Oct. 7-10, 2021 - The 17th annual Shakori Hills Festival of Music and Dance will be held Oct. 7-10 in Pittsboro. The four-day event offers a weekend of music and dance on 75=acres of farmland with a handful of stages, tents, and vendors. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1441797876184814/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_this_week_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
SCRAPfest - Oct. 9, 2021 - SCRAPfest, a sustainability-focused music festival presented by Little Brother Brewing to benefit Piedmont Land Conservancy, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at noon at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The free family-friendly event will offer local business pop-ups, live music, a beer garden, and more.
A Brother’s Revival - Oct. 9, 2021- A Brother’s Revival, a tribute to Southern Rock bands and the music of The Allman Brothers Band, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at High Point Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The show will feature former members of The Allman Brother's Band and Dickey Betts and Great Southern. For more information, visit www.abrothersrevival.com.
Spokes and Votes - Oct. 9, 2021 - UNCG, the Greensboro History Museum, BIG, and the Greensboro Department of Transportation present Spokes and Votes, a family-friendly celebration of the revolutionary impact of the bicycle on women and voting. The Spokes and Votes festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 with events beginning at 9: 30 a.m. Festivities include a free cycling tour, bike safety, information tables, crafts, activities, food, and beverages. To register for the SPOKES & VOTES bike tour:https://bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes/. Bring your own bike! Or reserve a free/discounted Blue Duck bike by emailing Megan McNamara at Megan.McNamara@flyblueduck.com.
11th Unity Festival - Oct. 9, 2021 - The 11th annual Unity Festival, presented by the Washington Street Business Association, Hayden-Harman Foundation, DRLtoons, and The MIND Group, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Historic Washington Street District in High Point. The event includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a Kid Zone, and more. For more information, visit www.washingtonstreethp.com.
Fall Festival at Bur-Mil Park - Oct. 9, 2021 - The Bur-Mil Fall Festival, hosted by Guilford County, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. There will be food, arts and crafts, etc. vendors in attendance.
Witches Brew Art Experience - Oct. 9, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle of High Point will host a Witches Brew Art Experience on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. The art experience will offer a glimpse into future events, and unique art that will be on display for the month of October. The opening reception party will feature live mural painting featuring Jenna Rice, Halloween drink specials, and face painting.
Live After 5 - Oct. 12, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc., LeBauer and Center City Park will host Live After 5 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. Residents are encouraged to come and enjoy DJ Energizer for a fun night in Center City Park. For more information about Live After 5, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.