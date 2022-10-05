8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 5-11

Fair - Sept. 30- Oct. 9, 2022 - The Carolina Classic Fair will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex, located at 2825 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, beginning Friday, September 30 and running nightly until October 9. Advance ticket sales are available at the box office, located at 414 Deacon Blvd. For hours, performance schedules, and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3180256468853701/3180256488853699/?active_tab=about.
Live Music - Oct. 7, 2022 - The Town of Jamestown will host its final Music in the Park event on Friday, October 7 at Wrenn Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be a live performance by 80z Nation and residents are invited to dress up in their 80’s vintage wardrobe. @FourSaintsBrewing will be serving craft beer. Food trucks in attendance will be @HomeslicePizzaAndSubs, @bohoberriesNC, @gunnysmittyshotdogs, @hopetruckfoodco, @MartysBBQ2, @konaiceexperience, and desserts by @CakesByB. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - Oct. 7, 2022 - Downtown Greensboro will host First Friday Night Live!, presented by Friday Health Plans, on Friday, October 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Lewis Street in Greensboro. There will be a free concert featuring The Vegabonds. You can grab a drink from surrounding Social District participants including Southend, Lewis+Elm, Mellow Mushroom, Bourbon Bowl, Vintage to Vogue and Fat Tuesday. Food options are provided by Mesa's Food Truck and Kandy's Custom Creations. For more information, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/.
Food Truck - Oct. 8, 2022 - The High Point Food Truck Rodeo will be held on Saturday, October 8 beginning at 3 p.m. in Downtown High Point. It will be held at THE POINT, the area in front of Truist Stadium at the corner of Elm and Church Ave. Food Trucks that will be in attendance include Que Viva! Latin, Queso monster, Monster lemonades, Kona Ice, Kibi’s Crazy Casserole, Crispy Gyoza, PorterHouse Burger Truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, Sliders Street Food, Cherry on Top, Drizzle D's, Zeko’S 2 Go, Baltimore Crab, Knightly Rose and Fresh Catch. There will be an after party at Stock+Grain Assembly at 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at 8 p.m. for drinks, food, and dancing. DJ Kalanji will be on the one’s and two’s–playing 80’s, 90’s, and current hits.
Fundraiser - Oct. 8, 2022 - The High Point Police and Fire Departments square off in their annual Charity Softball game at Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers. On Saturday, October 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and on-sale at the Truist Point box office. All proceeds will go to benefit the Angels in Blue and the NC Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Brew - Oct. 8, 2022 - Brown Truck Brewery, located at 1234 N. Main St in High Point, will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8 from noon to 11 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, games and a new beer release. Music will be provided by Basses Covered Brass Band and Evan Blackerby; and food will be provided by Kasan's Krab Shack, The Spotted Pig, and Heats & Sweets. There will be activities including Stein Hoisting.
Fundraiser - Oct. 8, 2022 - Tasting Room GSO, located at 901 S. Chapman St. in Greensboro, will host its annual Bubbles for Boobs event on Saturday, October 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. The tasting includes 10 sparkling wines from all over the world. Advance tickets are $25 and day of tickets are $30. This event benefits the American Cancer Society of Guilford County. 50% admission and 10% of sales will be donated.
Blues - Oct. 9, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host its annual Road to Memphis PBPS Blues Challenge on Sunday, October 9 at Elm Street Lounge, located at 115 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, at 3:30 p.m. Registration is open to compete in the following (3) categories - Band, Solo/Duo or Youth using this link: https://docs.google.com/.../1Ubct.../edit. Local winners from each category will then represent PBPS in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge in January 2023. For more information, visit piedmontblues.org.
