8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 27- November 1
Live Music - Oct. 28, 2022 - Oden Brewing, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, will host Royal Jelly’s Halloween Party. There will be a pop up market of spooky arts and crafts, face painting and a costume contest. The market starts at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. There is no cover for this event.
HayRide - Oct. 28, 2022 - Apple Family Farm, located at 1765 NC Hwy 66 South in Kernersville, will host a pumpkin carving and hayride event on Friday, October 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be vendors, S’mores and drinks, and a classic bonfire. Prices range from $3 to $12 for attendees.
Music - Oct. 28, 2022 - Foothills Brewing Brewing Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host Tunes at Noon on Friday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LeBauer Park’s Market Square in downtown Greensboro. Local music will be provided by Andrew Kasab. Food trucks will arrive at 11 a.m. and music begins at 11:30 a.m.
Festival - Oct. 29, 2022 - The West Salem Historic District will host its Full Moon Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 4 to 10 p.m. at West Salem Art Hotel, West Salem Public House and the Apple + Green Farm. The event is family friendly and will feature a Costume Contest, a pumpkin carving contest, and Trick or Treating.
Music - Oct. 29, 2022 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host the band Lonestar, on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit www.highpointtheatre.com or call 336-887-3001.
Fall Festival - Oct. 31, 2022 - The Salvation Army of High Point will host its annual fall festival on Monday, October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, located at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place. This family friendly event will be held outdoors and will provide free hotdogs and candy to local community members. There will be a costume contest, bounce houses, and outdoor games. Please arrive early as food stations will close at 6:30 p.m. in order for the costume contest to begin.
Dia de los Muertos - Oct. 25, 2022 -Caza Azul will host its 11th annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the dead) Altar on Wednesday, November 1 at the Center for Creative Artists at the Greensboro Cultural Center, located in downtown Greensboro. There will be an open reception and viewing of the featured ofrendas as part of the traditional Mexican celebration and other Latin American countries. All events are free and open to the general public.
Artist Reception - Nov. 1, 2022 - The Randolph Arts Guild will host it’s November gallery opening reception on Tuesday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. at 123 Sunset Ave in Asheboro.
