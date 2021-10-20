8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 21 - 28

Boo-ze and State Street Treats - Oct. 21, 2021 - O.Hey tour guide company will host Boo-ze and State Street Treats on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bull City Cider Works, located at 504 State Street. The pop-up will offer treats from State Street businesses and a photo op from Alpha-lit Triad.
Ghoulash Halloween Festival at LeBauer - Oct. 23, 2021 - The Ghoulash Halloween Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at LeBauer Park located in Downtown Greensboro, from 2 to 5 p.m. Presented by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Greensboro Youth Council, and Greensboro Parks and Rec, this family-friendly celebration includes a drive-thru trick-or-treat along Davie Street, between Friendly Ave and Abe Brenner Place, where 30 participating nonprofits and local businesses will be handing out goodies. Costumes and car decorations are highly encouraged. Face masks will be worn by all participating organizations as they hand out treats.
For more information, click here:https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/calling-all-guys-and-ghouls-for-a-spooky-night-out-at-ghoulash?fbclid=IwAR1XEGcqTmqSDxwhto7jvEPM8a3llpKobYBrvX7YCo4Mqyb8tZO1quAdWiA
Jammin at the Amp - Oct. 23, 2021 - Lexington Tourism Authority, EGGER, Lexington Utilities, Truist, and R.H. Barringer presents Jammin’ at the AMP on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Breeden Amphitheater. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be featured performances by Lauren Light Noon, Rivermist, Smitty and the JumpStarters, The Chairmen of the Board, and Jim Quick & Coastline. There will be food trucks onsite and beverages will be sold. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. For more information, visithttps://amp_jam.eventbrite.com.
Bubbles for Boobs 2021 - Oct. 23, 2021 - Tasting Room GSO will host its Bubbles for Boobs 2021 event on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 901 S. Chapman St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Weather permitting, the tasting will be outside and includes a mix of sparkling wines and grower champagne. Ten percent of sales and 50 percent of admission will be donated to Relay for Life Guilford County. For more information, visit www.tastingroomgso.com.
Run 4 the Downtown Greenway - Oct. 23, 2021 - The 12th Annual Run 4 the Greenway & Block Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at LoFi Park near Deep Roots Market on Eugene St. The event is designed to raise awareness about the Downtown Greenway and acts as a fundraiser.
There will be a one mile walk/run, a 4 mile run and a block party at LoFi Park. The block party includes a local band, several food trucks and beer from Joymongers Brewing. There will be vendors, informational booths and activities for kids.
Boos and Booze - Oct. 25, 2021 - SouthEnd Brewing Co and Mad Splatter will host Boos and Booze on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at SouthEnd Brewing Co, located at 117 W. Lewis Street in Greensboro. Attendees will be able to paint Halloween-themed pottery and enjoy drinks. Tickets are $40 and include one piece of pottery and one drink. For more information, visit https://placefull.com/southend-brewing-co-boos---booze-paint-night?fbclid=iwar1z1gi4udyeubuirz281nls8bf16ighwby5cgz1x9pefgmgcvk-emxsudk.
WS Ambassador’s Birthday Bash - Oct. 26, 2021- The Winston-Salem Ambassadors will celebrate its 5th Birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 3 Layers Cakery, located at 521 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem.
Jeep Music Fest - Oct. 28, 2021 - Ilderton Dodge Jeep will present Jeep Music Fest on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the High Point Rockers stadium. There will be vendors, food and a Halloween Costume contest with a prize of $100. Live music will be provided by The Mighty Fairlanes, The Collegiates and Blue Ridge James. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and all funds raised go to help support Open Door Ministries. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_77f144db-75fc-11eb-ad37-023f69b29baf&WidgetId=9508864&fbclid=IwAR3DjGBlRaDP2B4s8550tr0Wp2cAdgC0UsCu5HMTgwlL3GSuzV5Chpjka40.
