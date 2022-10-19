8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 19-25

Live Music - Oct. 20, 2022 - Jammin’ at the AMP, presented by Lexington Utilities and hosted at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater on East 3rd Avenue, will kick off the city’s BBQ Festival weekend on Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. There will live music, drinks, and food options available. Performers include Simerson Hill and Jukebox Rehab. Admission is free with a donation of five cans/boxes of food which will go to the Pastor’s Pantry. Event parking is available throughout the uptown area. There will also be a designated parking lot off East 2nd Avenue, across from the amphitheater.
Movies - Oct. 21, 2022 - Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will host Friday Flicks on Friday, October 21 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Seating begins at 5 p.m. and the film begins at 6:37 p.m., sunset. The film that will be screened is Halloweentown. Don’t forget your blanket or chair. Concessions are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.
BBQ - Oct. 22, 2022 - The 38th annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held in uptown Lexington on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m. There will be live music, vendors, kids' crafts, food, and more. This event is free and open to the public.
Halloween Festival - Oct. 22, 2022 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc, in partnership with the Greensboro Youth Council, will host the Ghoulash Halloween Festival on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at LeBauer and Center City Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature games, prizes, music, food trucks, a vendor’s market, a costume contest, and a haunted house.
Craft Fair - Oct. 23, 2022 - Foothills Brewing Brewing Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host the seventh annual Harvest Camel City Craft Fair on Sunday, October 23 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be handmade items for sale by local artists and makers. There will be food trucks, sweet treats, and live music on site. If you are interested in participating as a vendor, please email kristin@catbirdartandevents.com.
Bluegrass - Oct. 23, 2022 - Lawn Service, owned by Little Brother Brewing, will host Bluegrass & Biscuits on Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Lawn Service will host different Bluegrass bands at Market Square for Sunday brunch. Guests can groove to the music and enjoy biscuits from Spinnamon’s until sold out.
Live Music - Oct. 23, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will hold the Blues Foods Market on Sunday, October 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Renaissance Shops, located at 2521 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro. The event is a concert series providing FUN in the form of performances, culture access, and resources to community members. There will be live music by Nick Hayes and Cufflinx, games, food, and fellowship.
Haunted - Oct. 25, 2022 - The Forsyth County Public Library, located at 660 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem, will host a “Haunted Winston-Salem History" program on Tuesday, October 25 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Central library. Attendees can expect to hear creepy local stories told by local author and historian Michael Bricker. For more information, call (336) 703-3022 or email komljevl@forsyth.cc.
