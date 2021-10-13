8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 14 - 19

Sundance Shorts - Oct. 16, 2021 - The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour 2021, presented by a/perture and Foothills Tasting Room, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Foothills Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem. The screening, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the rear parking lot. Gates will open at 6 p.m. will the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Popcorn and beverages by Foothills will be available for purchase.
East White Oak Anniversary - Oct. 16, 2021 - The East White Oak Community will celebrate the 105th Anniversary of the East White Oak Community Center, located at 1801 10th Street in Greensboro, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The celebration will include live performances, music, food, and more. This event is free and open to the public.
Spooky Hoopla - Oct. 16, 2021 - The High Point Parks and Recreation Department will host “Halloween Spooky Hoopla” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road. There will be a Trunk or Treat, hayrides, haunted trail, costume parade and contest, and food trucks. For more information, call (336) 883-3469.
Angry Orchard Fall Cider Fest - Oct. 16, 2021 - The Angry Orchard Fall Cider Fest, hosted by Boxcar Bar and Arcade at 120 W. Lewis St., will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be “Apple Picking” games for a chance to win prizes, a discount on Angry Orchard Cider Drafts, themed drink specials, and free Angry Orchard Swag.
Doodad Farm - Oct. 16, 2021 - Doodad Farm will host two Greensboro singers and songwriters, Lyn Koonce and William Nesmith, performing on Saturday, Oct. 16 beginning at 8 p.m at 4701 Land Road in Greensboro. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, food, and beverages. COVID protocols will be in place.
Fall Music Fest - Oct. 17, 2021 - Summerfield Farms presents Fall Music Fest at Summerfield Farms on Sunday, Oct. 17 beginning at 2 p.m. There will be musical performances by Stephanie Quayle, Corby Brooke, and William Head.
There will be food trucks, animals, and events for the kids. Tickets are required. General admission is $25 and $10 for those between ages 7-15. Chairs and blankets for seating are welcome.
Brews-a-Palooza - Oct. 17, 2021- The Kernersville Brewing Company will host Brews-a-Palooza on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be craft vendors and a food truck festival. The event will have food trucks, vendors, beer stations, and a stage playing live music all day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and beer tickets can be purchased at the entrance.
8. The Embers - Oct. 17, 2021 - The Embers will perform at Baxter’s Tavern, 536 Farragut Street in Greensboro, on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. There’s a $10 cover and there will be food onsite by Go Yaki. For more information, call (336) 808-5837.
