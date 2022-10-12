8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: October 12-18

Rock Fest - Oct.14- 16, 2022 - GuilRock Downs, located at 5544 Murphy Road in Summerfield, will host the 3.0 Fest beginning Friday, October 14 at 5 p.m. The festival will feature music from Dr. Bacon, The Kind Thieves, Into the Fog, The Settlement, Royal Jelly, Sugar Foot and Casey Cranford. For more information, prices and more acts, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/3o-fest-tickets-207651129117.
Grand Opening- Oct. 13-16, 2022 - The Firehouse Tap Room, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host its Grand Opening from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. Each night there will be live music and food trucks onsite.
Salsa - Oct. 14, 2022 - The YWCA of High Point and Visit High Point will host a Noche de Baile Pop-up in the plaza of Stock+Grain, located at 275 Elm Street in High Point, on Friday, October 14 beginning at 7 p.m. in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Attendees will have a chance to learn Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, and more with Maria Gonzalez. There will be social dancing until 10 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Stock+Grain.
Reggae - Oct. 14, 2022 - Ziggys.Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host its Fall Reggae Festival on Friday, October 14. There will be musical performances from the Imani Reggae Band, Spiritual Foundation, and Dub Fire. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Art - Oct. 15, 2022 - High Point X Design (HPxD) and Sherwin-Williams are partnering with the High Point Public Library to host a community-wide art project at the High Point Farmers Market on Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. With the help of High Point artists, makers and community members, furniture waste will be transformed into colorful wood shapes that will be used to create new works of art displayed throughout the city. Sherwin-Williams will provide paints and brushes, and HPxD’s member furniture companies will provide the wood. Staff from both companies will be on hand to help. All ages are welcome to drop by the market anytime between 9 a.m. and noon and turn what would have been trash into pieces of art. For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi at jane@hpxd.org.
Festival - Oct. 15, 2022 - The City of Winston-Salem, in partnership with Truist Bank, will host the International Village Food and Music Festival on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at the city’s Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem. There will be food trucks from different nationalities, multicultural entertainment and vendors. There will be a naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or details, visit internationalvillage.ws.
Craft Beer - Oct. 16, 2022 - Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host Brews-A-Palooza on Sunday, October 16 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, games, live music and local craft beer.
Fall Fest - Oct. 16, 2022 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, will host the Fall Music Festival on Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be music by Olivia Moore, Justin Reid, and Bandemic. There will be food and beverages available from the following food trucks: Local Lebanese, Los Gordos, Shaved ParadICE and The Well Truck. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $10 for kids ages 7-15, and kids under 7 are free.
Bonus: Halloween - Oct. 15, 2022 - The City of High Point’s Parks and Recreation will host it’s Halloween Spooky Hoopla on Saturday, October 15 at the High Point Athletic Complex, located at 2920 School Park Road in High Point, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a trunk-or-treat, hayride, haunted trail and more! Feel free to wear your costume and bring a treat bag to collect your goodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.