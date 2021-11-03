8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 4-9

Friday Night Live - Nov. 5, 2021 - Friday Night Live, hosted by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. on S. Elm Street, between MLK and Lewis Streets. Friday’s concert will feature the rock’n’roll group The Finns. Enjoy libations from SouthEnd Brewing and Bull City Cider and food from Ghassan's Food Truck. Other nearby restaurants include Bourbon Bowl, Lewis + Elm, Mellow Mushroom, and Bonchon. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided. For complete details,including food and alcohol regulations, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Anniversary Party - Nov. 5, 2021 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge will celebrate its 5 year anniversary on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The lounge will celebrate with a live performance from Jukebox Rehab at 9 p.m. The Breathe Cocktail Lounge is located at 221 N. Main St, on the second floor, in Kernersville. There is a $10 cover.
Anniversary Party - Nov. 6, 2021 - SouthEnd Brewing Co will celebrate its second year in business with an anniversary party kicking off on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 with doors opening at noon. There will be a limited 2021Singularity Imperial Stout release to celebrate. Brother Bear & Co. will provide live music from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by Wristband from 7 to 10 p.m. Commemorative pint glasses will also be available.
Fall Festival - Nov. 6, 2021 - Growing the Distance will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at 3802 Samet Drive in High Point. The event is designed to celebrate community art, talent and local entertainment. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, inflatables, music and giveaways.
The Red Party - Nov. 6, 2021 - The Guilford Green Foundation and the LGBTQ Center will host The Red Party, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, on Nov. 6, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace. The event is designed to celebrate local women-owned businesses and artists. It will feature musical guests Big Betty & The Punchbowl, Lyn Koonce, and Sorta Spooky. Tickets can be obtained at:https://guilfordgreenfoundation.org/red-party-tickets/.
5k Run and Walk - Nov. 6, 2021 - The 2021 Shea’s Chase 5K Run and Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. The event is designed to be one of fun while spreading awareness of suicide prevention by promoting mental wellness through exercise and conversation. The proceeds from this run benefit Mental Health Greensboro. Register at www.sheaschase.com.
Pumpkin Smash - Nov. 6, 2021 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a Pumpkin Smash on Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lake Brandt, located at 5945 Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro. Participants can go to Lake Brandt Marina to launch, hammer, or slingshot their old pumpkins right into the ground. All the pumpkin pieces will be used as compost in local community gardens. Participants are asked to take a veggie peeler and scrape off any paint, glue, glitter or wax.
Fall Block Party - Nov. 6, 2021 - Savor the Moment Bakery will host a Fall Block Party on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 124 N. Davie St in Greensboro. The family-oriented day is free and open to the public. There will be face painting, fall crafts, live music, food, desserts, local vendors, and prizes.
