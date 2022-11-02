8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 3-8

Live Music - Nov. 3, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society presents Backbeat Blues Jam Session at Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, located at 308 E. Mountain Street, on Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Row Cook, this event is free to attend.
Tribute Band - Nov. 4, 2022 - The Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host On The Border, an Eagles tribute band, on Friday, November 4 beginning at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.carolinatheatre.com/event/OnTheBorder.
BINGO - Nov. 4, 2022 - The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center and Greensboro pride will host Green Queen Bingo on Friday, November 4 at Piedmont Hall, located at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m.
Art - Nov. 5, 2022 - The Ardmore Historic District will host its Holiday Ardmore Art Walk, located in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The art walk will showcase nearly 80 artists and their works throughout the neighborhood. Several local musicians will be performing and food trucks will be set up in the parking lot of Ardmore Baptist Church.
Greek Festival - Nov. 5-6, 2022 - The Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Greensboro Greek Festival on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 800 Westridge Road in Greensboro. There will be Greek food and pastries, music and dancing, along with a marketplace. Admission is $2 or two cans of food. For more information, visit www.greensborogreekfestival.com.
BBQ - Nov. 5, 2022 - Local Rotary clubs in the Triad will host Pigstock 2022 at Shooting Star Farms, located at 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro, on Saturday, November 5. Gates for the BBQ and Bluegrass festival open at 10 a.m. with food being served around 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Children of Vietnam organization. There will be live music, family fun, beer and BBQ.
Flat Iron - Nov. 5, 2022 - Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host a live performance by LEONE and the ascension with Jessie Dunks on Saturday, November 5. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
Health Screening - Nov. 5, 2022 - The Rosa Foundation will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, November 5 at Warnersville Recreation Center, located at 601 Doak St in Greensboro. This free event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be opportunities for a medical check up, blood pressure and diabetes testing, and more. Free food will be provided by the Greensboro Police Department. For more information visit, www.rosa-foundation.com.
