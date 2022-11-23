8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 24-30

Live Music - Nov. 24, 2022 - Firehouse Tap Room, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host a Thanksgiving Day Party. Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. There are select spirits on sale. For more information, visit www.firehousetaproom.com.
Wrestle Con - Nov. 24-27, 2022 - The Wrestlecade Weekend Decade of Mayhem will be held from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27 at the Benton Convention Center, located at 301 W. 5th Street in Winston-Salem. There will be more than 125 Pro Wrestling stars, podcasts, meet and greets, parties and matches. For tickets or more information, visit www.wrestlecade.com.
Block Party - Nov. 25, 2022 - Plank Street Tavern, located at 138 Church Ave. in High Point, will host its annual Black Friday Throwdown block party on Friday, November 25. There will be fun, food, and live music by Charlie Dog at 9 p.m.
Crafts - Nov. 26, 2022 - Catbirds will host a Small Business Saturday Market at the Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, November 26 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be local vendors, music, and food trucks.
Christmas Concert - Nov. 26, 2022 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave in High Point, will host Country-star John Berry’s 20th Annual Christmas Concert, on Saturday, November 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.highpointtheatre.com or call (336) 887-3001.
Drag Brunch - Nov. 27, 2022 - Bull City Ciderworks Greensboro, located at 504 State Street in Greensboro, will host a Drag Brunch, on Sunday, November 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be cider mimosa specials, two food trucks with special Brunch menus (Empanada Grill and Dessert du Jou), and performances. This event it free and open to the public.
Holiday Tea - Nov. 27, 2022 - The O. Henry Hotel, located at 624 Green Valley Road in Greensboro, will host a Holiday Tea featuring The Nutcracker, on Sunday, November 27 with limited seating at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The story of The Nutcracker will enchant all ages as we combine traditions of the holiday season with afternoon tea. Dreams of dancing sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and waltzing flowers inspired the special treats that will accompany your choice of tea, warm apple cider, or hot chocolate. Afterward, each child can decorate an ornament and help our chefs make gingerbread houses, all accompanied by music and costumed characters. Then join Clara by the tree as she reads the story of The Nutcracker. Tickets are required.
Live Music - Nov. 30, 2022 - Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Concert Series with music from The Choral Society of Greensboro presenting Handel’s “Messiah.” This program will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The show will start at 7 p.m. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted.
