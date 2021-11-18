8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 18-25

Friendsgiving - Nov. 18, 2021 - Summerfield Farms will host its Friendsgiving Gathering at The Well Truck on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m. This free event will allow attendees to enjoy the fire pit and a special Cranberry Cornucopia cocktail from The Well Truck. There will be dinner from the Taco Bros food truck and Wanderlust charcuterie board. Attendees can shop with their pups at the Friendship Plant Co. Pop up. Find out more at summerfieldfarms.com.
Ink and Artist - Nov. 19, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point will host a Ink and Skin Artist reception party on Friday, Nov. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. The party will highlight the November art install that features local tattoo artists from around the Triad. There will also be live mural painting by Fredo of Inktellectuals.
SoulJam - Nov. 19, 2021 - SoulJam Trio will be playing a free show at Radar Brewing Company on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 7:30 to 10 p.m., at 216 E. 9th St. in Winston-Salem.
Thanksgiving Wine Tasting - Nov. 19, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St. Suite 101, will host a Thanksgiving Wine Tasting on Nov. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. To find the perfect wine for your Thanksgiving dish, be sure to stop by.
Comedy - Nov. 19, 2021 - The Green Bean on Elm will host the Greener Side Comedy Hour on Nov. 19. The late night stand up comedy show is held the last Friday of each month and hosted by Nick Ciaccia. The show is free and doors open at 9 p.m. with the show starting at 9:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy beer and wine, and are welcome to bring some food/snacks.
Opening - Nov. 20, 2021 - Melrose Coffee and Wine Bar Winston Salem will host its Grand Opening on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1608 S-Stratford Road, Suite C in Winston Salem. The California inspired business will give away free coffee all day beginning at 10 a.m.
Poetry on the Porch - Nov. 21, 2021 - RL Tha Gifted 1 will host Poetry on the Porch at East White Oak Community Center, located at 1801 10th Street in Greensboro, on Nov. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be open mic featuring Hip Hop Poet Mr. Rozzi, food, vendors, music by DJ Shuggashack, live painting by visual artist Tyamica and a live auction. Admission is $5.
Thanksgiving EVE Party - Nov. 24, 2021 - The Garage Tavern will host Thanksgiving EVE Party on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Garage Tavern, located at 5211 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
