8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 17-23

Fall Festival - Nov. 19, 2022 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation will celebrate a Fall Festival on Saturday, November 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Recreation Center, located at 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. Celebrate autumn with free food, games, music, raffle prizes and family-friendly activities. This event is free and open to the public.
Art - Nov. 19, 2022 - Whimsical Women WS will host its annual Whimsical Women Fall Art Show on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bailey Park in Downtown Winston-Salem. There will be more than 100 Whimsical Women Artists showcasing their art. This event is free and open to the public.
Books - Nov. 19, 2022 - The High Point Public Library will host its annual Local Authors Showcase, an educational event featuring authors from various genres, on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the first floor of the High Point Public Library, located at 901 North Main St. The following authors will be available to sign purchased copies of their books: Bill Mckenzie, Carolyn Nelson, Cory Graves, David Musser, Eloise Epps-Mackinnon, Jeffrey Wall, Lauren Hall, Mary Bogest, Melodie Smith-Golden, Monalisa Covington, Monica Alvarez, Renee B. Williamson, Sherricka Carpenter Stanley, Yolanda Grier and Winnona Merritt. Following the showcase, the library will host a book discussion on “Last Summer on State Street” by Yoya Wolfe at 2 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a door prize raffle.
Night Market - Nov. 19, 2022 - Kaleideum North, located at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, will host Kaleideum After Dark Night Market on Saturday, November 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be local artists and vendors, food from Bootleg Ramen, and drinks from Broad Branch Distillery. There will be a Laser Stranger Things show at 7 and 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers and includes food and the laser show.
Harvest Meal - Nov. 19, 2022 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department will host a Harvest Meal on Saturday, November 19 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Warnersville Recreation Center, located at 601 Doak St. in Greensboro. For attendees, there will be free food and music.
Friendsgiving - Nov. 20, 2022 - Stock & Grain Assembly Food Hall, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Point will host its inaugural Friendsgivin on Sunday, November 20. Restaurant partners have curated a Thanksgiving menu with a twist. Tickets are $30/each ($15 for children 12 & under) and include a plate of all Friendsgiving menu items and a gourmet non-alcoholic beverage. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase at the event at an additional cost. There are three different seatings to choose from: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Sunday. For a menu and tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/friendsgiving-at-stock-grain-assembly-tickets-460256719237
Classical - Nov. 20, 2022 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host a musical performance by Grammy-nominated Black Violin on Sunday, November 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Benefit Concert - Nov. 23, 2022 - Dazzlin Events, VFW and Auxiliary post #5352 will host a Benefit Concert for Homeless Heros on Wednesday, November 23 at 618 Edgewood St. at 7 p.m. in Kernersville. Music will be provided by Witless Protection. There will be a silent auction, brisket plate sale and a 50/50 raffle. Entry is free but donations are encouraged.
