8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 11-18

Anniversary - Nov. 11-14, 2021 - Little Brother Brewing will celebrate its four year anniversary this weekend with music, beer and swag at the 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Live music will begin on Thursday and Friday at 8:30 p.m. with The Good Watts Trio playing on Thursday and Chuck Mountain on Friday. On Saturday, Imperial Blend takes the stage at 9 p.m. and Horus Blue takes the stage on Sunday at 5 p.m. There will be a special beer release to commemorate the anniversary. There will be discounted LBB swag available for purchase.
Funk Friday - Nov. 12, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville will host Funk Friday on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m., at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville. There will be drinks, dinner by R&J Food Truck and live music by De La Funk in the Beer Garden.
Extravaganza 2021 - Nov. 13, 2021 - The Elsewhere Museum will host Extravaganza 2021: Departure and Arrivals; Street Party; Guided Flashlight Museum Tour and At-Home Kit on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 6 p.m. to midnight, on S. Elm Street. Elsewhere’s living museum Extravaganza “transports” attendees through its world of things with its annual event. This year is a “departure” from its typical party, and is a choose-your-own-adventure type event, making it the most flexible and accessible Extravaganza ever! To receive a FREE Elsewhere In A Box kit for your home gathering, to book tickets for an in-person and streaming (F)LIGHT guided flashlight tour and flight simulation, visit https://elsewhere.kindful.com/e/extravaganza2021. This event is free and open to the public. To find out more, visit https://www.elsewheremuseum.org/projects/extravaganza2021.
Friendsgiving - Nov. 13, 2021 - The Greensboro Ice House will host its annual Friendsgiving Event on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate towards Greensboro Urban Ministry. For every donation, skaters will receive a 2-for-1 coupon to any public session.
Vendor Market - Nov. 13, 2021 - The North Carolina Shoppers Market and Hanes Mall will host the Winston-Salem Holiday Market Extravaganza at Hanes Mall, located at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can partake in holiday shopping with more than 30 local vendors. There will be giveaways, holiday music and more entertainment.
Triad Comic Con - Nov. 14, 2021 - The Triad Comic Con will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport, One Marriott Drive in Greensboro. The family-oriented day will feature comic books vendors, an artists village, toys, and a cosplay competition. Entry fee is $10 and kids under 12 get in free. There will be professional wrestling matches including a heavyweight championship match, a tag team championship match and a Battle Royale match. For more information, visit www.triadcomiccon.org.
Friendsgiving Trivia - Nov. 17, 2021 - Gypsy-Road Brewing Company and TriviaTainment Americas Themed Trivia will host A Friendsgiving Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The ENTIRE trivia will consist of the Friends Thanksgiving Episodes. There are single player options but there is a maximum team size of six players.
For reservationshttps://friendsgivinggr111721.eventbrite.com.
Queer Friendsgiving - Nov. 18, 2021 - Queer Winston-Salem and Hoots Satellite will host Queer Winston-Salem’s Friendsgiving on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hoots Satellite, located at 701 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem. Local restaurants will be donating food but attendees are asked to bring something to share, if they’d like. Beverages will be provided by Hoots Satellite.
