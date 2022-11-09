8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: November 10-15

Party - Nov. 10-12, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host its five-year anniversary party beginning Thursday, November 10 and running through Saturday, November 12. There will be live music, beer specials and discount merchandise.
Tribute Band - Nov. 12, 2022 - The 1614 Bar and Billiards, located at 1614 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music from Cowboy, a Kid Rock Tribute band, on Saturday, November 12 beginning at 6 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $15.
Vintage - Nov. 12, 2022 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host VNTG-SHW Winston-Salem, Winston's premier vintage clothing market. The event will take place on Saturday, November 12 from noon to 5 p.m.
Art - Nov. 12, 2022 - The Lam Museum of Anthropology, located at Palmer Hall on Wake Forest University, will host a celebration of Native American Heritage Month, on Saturday, November 12th beginning at 1 p.m. The event will showcase several indigenous artists and their works including Ramson Lomatewama, the first Hopi glassblower as well as a traditional katsina doll carver, and a jeweler; Jeanette Egan is a Taino artist specializing in wood and gourd burning; Tamra Hunt is a Lumbee artist who works in mixed media and contemporary art; Erika Reynolds is a Cherokee/Saura/Arawak artist that will demonstrate finger-weaving and display a variety of other crafts including beadwork and sewn goods/fiber arts. This free event will include artist demonstrations and hands-on opportunities for visitors.
Block Party - Nov. 12, 2022 - The LeanBack GiveBack Foundation will host its 4th annual LeanBack GiveBack Block Party on Saturday, November 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Innovation Quarter’s Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem. The organization will prepare and distribute free Thanksgiving dinners to any and everyone in the community prepared by LeanBack Soul Food Catering Company. The group has partnered with several other businesses in the community that plan to give back. There will be live music, activities for kids and adults, free food, and more.
Market - Nov. 12, 2022 - Southern Junction, located at 110 Wade St. in Jamestown, will host a Christmas Vendor Market on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can shop with over 50 vendors. There will be food, live music, corn hole, and a seated fire area.
Friendsgiving - Nov. 12, 2022 - The People’s Market, located at 1417 Glenwood Ave. in Greensboro, will host a Friendsgiving Pop-Up Market on Saturday, November 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be food vendors, Holiday shopping, and a photo booth.
Craft Fair - Nov. 12, 2022 - The Thomasville Recreation Department will host its 45th annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Central Recreation Center, 205 E. Main St. in Thomasville. The craft fair will offer vendors from Thomasville and surrounding areas an opportunity to set up their works for purchase. There will be a variety of wares on hand including handmade jewelry, soaps, lighted bottles, wooden works, knitted works, and more. The Thomasville Senior Citizens Club will set up concessions that will serve biscuits, baked goods and hot dogs for lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.