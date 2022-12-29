8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: New Year’s Eve Edition - December 31, 2022

Beer Garden - Dec. 31, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, located at 308 East Mountain Street in Kernersville, will host a New Year’s Eve Hangout on Saturday, December 31 beginning at noon. There will be drinks and dinner by Twin City Mini’s in the establishment’s beer garden. Specials include $2 off all drafts, 20% off Growler Fills, $5 mimosas and a Champagne Toast at midnight.
Comedy - Dec. 31, 2022 - The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host a New Year’s Eve show to usher in 2023 on Saturday, December 31 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be an after party next door at The Next Door Beer Bar and Bottle Shop. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here: www.eventbrite.com/e/458782178847.
Family Fun - Dec 31, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Dash will host New Year’s Eve Bash with The Dash on Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Gates to Truist Stadium, located at 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem, open at 7 p.m. There will be special performances by The Dryes, as seen on the Voice, starting at 8 p.m., followed by DJ HEK YEH. There will be a cash bar. Ticket prices begin at $20. Suites are available and include food, non-alcoholic beverages and a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (336) 714-2287.
Live Music - Dec. 31, 2022 - The Playground Gold and Sports Bar, located at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons, will host its New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday, December 31 from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. There will be music by Camel City Yacht Club, food, a photo booth, and a champagne toast. This event is for ages 21 and up only. Tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door. Get tickets here:
bookus.page/theplayground/theplayground/lite/new-years-eve-party.
No Fuss NYE - Dec. 31, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its No Fuss, No Frills NYE Party on Saturday, December 31 from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to ring in the new year at a fun-filled, fuss-and-frills-free, annual NYE Party. There will be no cover charge or fancy dress codes. There will be $25 champagne bottles for the midnight countdown.
Rockin NYE - Dec. 31, 2022 - Tanglewood Pizza Company, located at 5539 US Hwy 158 in Advance, will host its Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, December 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by The Carolina Shreds. This event is sponsored by Longleaf Provisions Company and Mix Tape.
Bar Crawl - Dec. 31, 2022 - TopShelfCrawls.com will host a New Years Eve Bar Crawl on Saturday, December 31 from 4 p.m to 1 p.m. There will be a registration and welcome party at 120 Barnhardt St. in Greensboro. You must be 21 and up to attend. This event is rain or shine.
8) Live Music - Dec. 31, 2022 - Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host its New Year’s Eve with Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse on Saturday, December 31 beginning at 10 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/4414669/new-years-eve-wdrew-fousts-wheelhouse-greensboro-flat-iron.
