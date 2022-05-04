8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 5-11

Spring - May 5, 2022- Thomasville Parks and Recreation and Thomasville Rotary Club will host Spring Party in the Park 2022 at Central Recreation Center, located at 205 E. Main St. in Thomasville, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly community event will offer inflatables, free food, music, games and giveaways. For more information, call (336) 475-4280.
First Friday - May 6, 2022 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. will host First Friday Night Live at the Greenboro History Museum, located at 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. The free concert will feature music from Hobex featuring Greg Humphreys. For this concert, they will be partnering with Sanctuary House to kick off Mental Awareness Month and celebrate their 20th Anniversary as an organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness. Drinks will be available from Little Brother Brewing and Bull City Cider, and food from Jamacia Coast Catering, Second Helpings, and Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn. For more information, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/.
OPUS - May 6, 2022 -The OPUS Concert series will present a free musical concert on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 410 N. Holden St. in Greensboro, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by The Choral Society of Greensboro. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted.
Bar Crawl - May 7, 2022 - Otis and Wawa will host their 2nd annual Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in downtown Winston-Salem from 1 to 7 p.m. Attendees will meet at, register and collect their items at Whiskey Dawgs Bar & Grill, located at 915 Brookstown Ave. VIP tickets are $35 and include event t-shirt, a swag bag with a Toadfish Can Cooler, Cowboy Straw Hat, event bandana, a crawl map, a wristband and a discounted ticket to the Dash game. A Cinco Crawler ticket is $15 and includes a Cowboy Straw Hat, event bandana, a crawl map, wristband and a discounted ticket to the the Dash game. There will be an official after party at the Saturday’s Winston-Salem’s Dash game. Participating locations include: WhIskey Dawgs Bar & Grill, Second & Green Tavern, Bar La Chinagada, STEM Beverage & Supply, Bulls Tavern, Jeffrey Adam’s, Xcaret, Sir Winston at Indigo, Small Batch, Reboot Arcade Bar, Thirsty Pallet, The Katharine Brasserie & Bar at Kimpton, and ROAR.
PARTY - May 7, 2022 - Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host a Cinco De Mayo Celebration on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from noon to 11 p.m. The event will be highlight with KBC’s Senor Fantastico Mexican Lager. There will be two food trucks onsite: Smokin’ Mac from 1- 4 p.m. and JJ’s Cuban Kitchen at 6 p.m. There will be live music by The Stone Parker Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC - May 7, 2022 - The Deck at River Twist, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, will host a performances by DECARLO with special guest COIA on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. In conjunction with YES! Weekly and other local businesses, the concert featuring music from the 70s and 80s will act as a fundraiser for Feeding Lisa’s Kids. All ticket proceeds will benefit the local organization, founded by Southern Roots proprietor Lisa Hawley, which serves roughly 1,000 individuals monthly. For VIP ($40) and pre-sale SRO tickets ($20), visitFreshtix.com or The Deck at River Twist Facebook page. Tickets are $30 at the door.
LIVE MUSIC - May 11, 2022 - Ziggys.Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host live music from the band Daughtry featuring Big Wreck on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit www.ziggys.space.com.
FOLK FOOD - May 11, 2022 - The Elm & Bain Event Venue, located at 620-B S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host the Folk A’Fare, presented by the N.C. Folk Festival, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, drinks, and sample dishes from more than 13 chefs and restaurateurs in Greensboro. The Folk A’Fare, presented by TowneBank, will feature a variety of cuisines including Korean, Jamaican, Egyptian, Salvadoran, and more. For more information about participating chefs, the menu and other event details, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com/folkafare.com.
