8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 3-9, 2023

Interactive Art - April 21-May 11, 2023 - Visit High Point will host an interactive art installation in downtown High Point on The Plaza connecting Stock + Grain Assembly and the entrance of Truist Point Stadium, located at 301 N. Elm St. Roseaux is an interactive installation by 1ToMn, created in collaboration with UDO Design and Serge Maheu, produced by Init and 1Tomn and toured by Creos and will be in High Point from April 21st through May 11th. The exhibit will be active from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Live Music - May 4 , 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc and TowneBank will host live music via its TowneBank Beach Music Festival, on Thursday, May 4. The Tams will kickoff this 5-concert series at First National Bank Field, located at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone. Lawn chairs, pets and coolers are prohibited. Concert-goers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring this own blanket to sit on the field. During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, William and Lani Greene.
Beer Garden - May 5-8, 2023 - The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, located at 308 East Mountain Street in Kernersville, will host a Folly Weekend Beer Garden Party beginning on Friday, May 5 at noon. There wil be live music, food trucks, beer and vendors.
Cinco De Mayo - May 5, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music from Royal Jelly and The Mobb as part of its Cince De Mayo celebrations. For more information visit www.flatirongso.com.
Live Music - May 5, 2023 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music In the Park on Friday, May 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at Wrenn Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown. This event will include music from Dante's Roadhouse. Food trucks include FreshCatchSeafood, Marty'sBBQ, Giannos Wood Fired Pizza, Gunny SMith's Hot Dogs, Giannos Gelato, and Duck Donuts. Four Saints Brewing will be there with several beer selections.
Derby Party - May 6, 2023 - Dram & Draught, located at 300 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro and 486 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 120 in Winston-Salem, will host its annual Kentucky Derby Watch Party on Saturday, May 6 from 3 to 8 p.m.Festivities will include: a hat contest and prizes, and special Derby drink specials. Hat contest winners will be announced directly following the end of the main race. There will be a DJ and raffles (with prize baskets full of bar swag) at each location. The raffle money will be donated to North Carolina equine charity HORSEPOWER.
Biz Expo - May 6, 2023 - Savor the Moment Dessert and Cafe will host its 3rd annual Young Business Owners of the Triad’s Expo on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Come out to shop and support young Triad entrepreneurs.
Festival - May 7, 2023 - Family Support Network of Central Carolina (FSNCC) will host its 6th Annual UNITE Festival on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The UNITE Festival stands for "Understanding Inclusion Takes Everyone" and is a free event aimed at providing resources for families of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs. This year, there will be a variety of family-friendly activities including story-tellers, a drum circle, games, dance performances, face painting, music, a fire truck, and more. For more information about the UNITE Festival, please visit FSNCC's website at www.fsncc.org/unite.
