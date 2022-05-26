8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 26-June 1

Poetry - May 27, 2022- LB the Poet presents Lyrics by the Lake at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, on Friday, May 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The showcase highlights the multi-faceted artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society and other artists featuring musical performances, comedy acts, poetry, live painting, and a vendor market. Tickets for the event are available in advance athttps://secca.org.
Live Music - May 28, 2022 - The Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, located at 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, will host live music from Ashley Virginia with the Nightblooms and Mountain Lions on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be food and drinks available at the ticketed event. The show starts at 6 p.m.
Festival - May 28, 2022 - The High Point Public Library, located at 901 N. Main Street in High Point, will host its Community Festival on Saturday, May 28 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The free, outside event will feature a variety of vendors, kids’ activities, and different cultural performances by the Suah African Dance Theatre and Guilford Native American Fashion. The High Point Rockers Mascot HYPE will be there, along with the food truck Wingz and Thyngs.
Party - May 28, 2022 - Paddled South Brewing, located at 602 N. Main St. in High Point, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, May 28 from noon to 9 p.m. The event will offer live music, food trucks, baked goods and local vendors, ax throwing, and prize drawings. The brewery will release a new beer at the event, Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Dubbel.
Live Music - May 28, 2022 - The Together Until Next Time Music Festival will be held at Doodad Farm, located at 4701 Land Road in Greensboro, on Saturday, May 28 from 3 to 11 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but a $30 donation is suggested if planning to attend all day. The festival is intended to showcase Sweet Dream along with other Triad-based artists.
Festival - May 28-29, 2022 - Serb Fest NC and St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church, located at 270 Ogden School Road in Kernersville, presents the North Carolina Serbian Festival on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, beginning at noon each day. The event, which is $2 for entry, offers live music, Serbian delicacies, traditional dances and cultural performances, and kids' activities. There will be music by Sandra Ostojic and Stanimir Stosic. Visitors can tour St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox church, partake in games of Bocci and Cornhole, or watch and play some soccer.
Dancing - May 29, 2022 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. will host Karaoke and Line Dancing with Dj Energizer on Sunday, May 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The free event is held at the Center City Oval Lawn and Pavillion at Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro.
Food Truck- May 29, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, May 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. The festival, held on Liberty Street, will offer food from more than 20 food trucks from across the state. The event will offer activities for children, art, vendors, and music.
