8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 24-30, 2023

Mental Health - May 25, 2023 - Guilford County will host a Mental Health Awareness Festival on Thursday, May 25 from 2:45 to 6 p.m. at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. This event will include helpful resources, engaging activities, delicious food, and a supportive community whether you’re seeking to maintain mental wellness or find the healing you need.
Live Music - May 26, 2023 - The Brewer’s Kettle- High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St. Suite 101 in High Point, will host Jazz Night at the Kettle on Friday, May 26 beginning at 7 p.m. Geoff Clapp will be the featured artists of the night.
Party - May 27, 2023 - Paddled South Brewing, located at 602 N. Main St. in High Point, will celebrate its second anniversary with a party on Saturday, May 27 from noon to 11 p.m. There will be food trucks on-site, live music, axe throwing, and a variety of vendors.
Live Music - May 27, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host an 80s Party on Saturday, May 27 from 8 to 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come in their best 80’s inspired hair and outfits. There are prizes for winners. Music will be provided by the Camel City Yacht Club.
Dino Disco - May 27, 2023 - Kaleidum, located at 400 W. Hanes Road in Winston-Salem, will unveil its Dino Discovery Exhibit on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be animatronic dinosaur models, real and replica fossils, prehistoric trivia, and a digital fossil dig.
Hippie Hop - May 27, 2023 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St. on the second floor in Kernersville, will host the second annual Hippie Bar Hop on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event is in collaboration with Folly’s Draft and Snack, and Kernersville Brewing Company. Dress in your favorite hippie threads and visit all three bars to be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival (Sept 8th), starring Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, Elizabeth Cook, and Particle Kid. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - May 28, 2023 - Foothills Brewpub, located at 638 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem, will host live jazz music on Sunday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Food Truck - May 28, 2023 - The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, May 28 at Radar Brewing Company, located at 216 E. 9th Street, from 1 to 7 p.m.
