8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 20-26

Concert - May 20, 2022- The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem, will host a concert featuring Ricky Skaggs on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Skaggs is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and is a 15-time Grammy winner. Tickets can be purchased at the following link:https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005C6E78423857…. Parking is $10.
BLUES Festival - May 21, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will sponsor the 36th annual Carolina Blues Festival on Saturday, May 21 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. The event is family-friendly and offers live music, food and craft vendors, a full bar, and a VIP area. In-Person and Virtual Tickets are available at Piedmont Blues.org.
Dinner and Movie- May 21, 2022 - MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema presents Street Food Cinema, a mobile program that pairs food from local chefs with international films, on May 21 at MUSE Winston-Salem, at 226 S. Liberty St. The first, free film screening is The Lunchbox, paired with a $20 dinner provided by Spice Chats. There will be vegetarian and nonvegetarian meals available. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and the film will start at 8:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in the lots for Kaleideum or walk over the strollway from downtown. They are also asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Dessert - May 21, 2022 - The Greensboro NC Sugar Rush will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Commerce Place in Downtown Greensboro from 4 to 8 p.m. The food truck rodeo will feature dessert based food trucks. There will be plenty of food options, drinks and a dj.
Crown - May 22, 2022 - The Crown at Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round on Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Colin Cutler, the event will feature Billie Feather and David Childers. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
MultiCultural Fest - May 22, 2022 - Eliza’s Helping Hands will host a Multicultural Blending Festival on Sunday, May 22 at Bailey Park, 575 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, from noon to 6 p.m. The festival is being held in conjunction with The COOL Program, Creando Familias Felices, and Hogar del Inmigrante, to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assualt and human trafficking. This event is free and open to the public.
Beer - May 22, 2022 - Kernersville Brewing Company and Martin Bradley Plumbing will host the second annual Brews-A-Palooza on Sunday, May 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville. The event will host dozens of vendors, food trucks, beer stations and live music throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Triple Crossed, Papa Soul, and Huckleberry Shyne. Picnic tables will be available in the beer garden but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.
Music - May 25, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing will host Music in a Bottle on Wednesday, May 25 at Market Square in LeBauer Park, located in downtown Greensboro, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be live music and lawn service by Little Brother Brewing.
